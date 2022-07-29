What does Russia want from Abkhazia? The President of Abkhazia, Aslan Bzhaniya, has said in one of his speeches: “Let no one think that we agree to all the demands of our partners. There are issues on which we give a resounding no.”

Sounds nice, but let’s look at what we’re really talking about.

The Russian checklist

The agenda of the Russian curators of Abkhazia has been known for a long time — known to everyone, along with the attitude towards them in society:

Selling real estate to Russians. The law prohibits foreigners from owning real estate or land in Abkhazia, and Moscow has long tried to force the local government to make an exception for Russian citizens. Privatization of the Ingur HPP complex and its transfer to a Russian energy company. The HPP is located directly in the Georgian-Abkhazian conflict zone and the parties manage the system jointly. According to their informal agreement, Abkhazia takes 40% of the energy produced, and for it the station is actually the only source of electricity. Moscow insists on the transfer of all Abkhaz energy to Russian companies. The border village of Aibga, half of which is on the Russian side, the other part on the Abkhaz side. Russia claims the entire village. It is because of Aibga that an agreement on the demarcation of the border has not yet been signed between Russia and Abkhazia. The state dacha in Pitsunda, with a territory of 184 hectares and part of a relict pine reserve. It is in the perpetual use of Russia under an agreement concluded in 1995. But now Moscow wants the whole property, which has caused great indignation in society. The Parliament of Abkhazia will consider the issue in the near future.

In Abkhazian society, they ask themselves what else will have to be turned over to strengthen friendship with Russia?

Even if we leave aside the ongoing discussion of Pitsunda, on which of the above issues has the leadership of Abkhazia expressed a resolute “no”?

Looking forward

If we’re talking about real estate, then the authorities should express their position more forcefully, otherwise the only people who openly talk about this are activists.

If Aibga’s status is really not being discussed, fine. But then let’s carry out delimitation and demarcation of the border, which has been postponed for thirty years.

It is obvious that Abkhazia is primarily interested in this. Every year our position on this issue does not become stronger, rather the opposite. If you have been unable to erect a fence on your site for thirty years, do not be surprised that others will start using your land.

The question is not very convenient, but it needs to be addressed. And maybe after we give Russia part of Pitsunda, it will be time to move on to solving it?

A favorable background in the relationship has been created. For many years there have been talks about the portion of Ingur HPP located on Abkhazian territory. Under different presidents, Russians have come trying to buy this complex. There was interest from RusHydro and other companies.

Today the Russian Inter RAO already owns a significant part of the distribution networks, as well as generation facilities in the countries of the region (Armenia, Georgia). This means Inguri hydroelectric power station issue will only be put off.

In the winter, blackouts will begin again in Abkhazia, and we should not be surprised when they start explaining to us the benefits of selling the station.

They will say that we can’t manage it ourselves, the investor will repair everything, and he won’t raise tariffs much — a friendly investor.

However, corporations do not have friends; there are only interests. By the way, the Georgian government has been suing Inter RAO in the international court for more than a year for raising tariffs. I can’t even imagine how Abkhazia will defend its interests in such a situation.

No answers from administration

On these and other complex topics of the interstate agenda, I would like to know the opinion of the executive branch and the president. So we don’t learn of the signing of some other interstate treaty ex post facto.

I would also like to know the legislature’s position, but there is little hope here. The current parliament, even in comparison with the previous, seems weak-willed. There are too many people who completely owe their presence there to the authorities.

There are only a few able to express an independent opinion in parliament, while the rest will support almost any document sent from the presidential administration.

And this is a very alarming signal, because checks and balances make the system of power stable, not allowing its executors to lose touch with reality.

What does Russia want from Abkhazia?