The main topics of the day: what is happening in Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia
-
Monday, April 17, Armenia. "Arrested Azerbaijani soldiers do not complain about of any torture or mistreatment"
● An Armenian ombudsman has met with arrested Azerbaijani soldiers. She claims they had not complained of any torture or mistreatment, including psychological pressure.
● The Catholicos of all Armenians, Garegin II, held a memorial service in memory of the Armenian soldier killed near the village of Tegh. A comment from Yerevan on these events is here. Comment from Baku – here
● “Аrmenians should stop perceiving taxes as money going into a stranger’s pocket. It is a mechanism for moving money from the right pocket to the left.”: Nikol Pashinyan
● The Armenian representative, Arthur Davtyan, has won gold in the vault at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championship in Antalya, Turkey.
● The Yerevan mayor has released the details of a new unified ticket system for the city’s transport. There will be 4 methods to pay: QR code, bank card, transport card MIFARE, and also by phone.
● Armenia is ranked 4th in the world in terms of economic growth for 2022, Nikol Pashinyan said at the second meeting of the Economic Policy Council, referring to the rankings of international organisations. The Prime Minister also stressed that the indicator of economic activity in the first three months of this year is over 10%, but Armenia still faces economic challenges.
-
Monday, April 17, Azerbaijan. The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Iran have called for the third time in recent days.
● Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated the Turkish weightlifters who won gold and silver at the European Championships in Yerevan. They also expressed gratitude for the fact that the athletes dedicated their victories to Azerbaijan.
● The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Iran have called for the third time in recent days. Jeyhun Bayramov and Hussain Amir Abdullahian discussed bilateral relations, and stated the need to continue talks and the possibility of mutual visits if necessary.
● A mine explosion in the Khizi district has killed two people. The explosion occurred when three residents of Sumgayit removed the fuse from a mine they had found. Two of them were killed and another was injured.
● A man who escaped from Azerbaijan was detained in Belarus. Zamik Hashimov was wanted by Interpol. Efforts are underway to extradite him to Azerbaijan. Gashimov is accused of embezzlement.
● A large consignment of drugs was found in Nakhchivan, transported from Iran to Turkey. Customs officers seized almost 72 kg of heroin from a truck driver transiting through Azerbaijan.
● An Azerbaijani citizen tried to bring 17 kg of gold from Istanbul to Baku. The valuable cargo was found in the passenger’s hand luggage during security checks at Baku airport.
-
The main topics of the day: what is happening in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, 10-14 April, 2023