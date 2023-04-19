“Azerbaijani citizen killed the plant’s security guard” – Armenian Prosecutor General’s Office

Azerbaijani soldier kills a guard

“A citizen of Azerbaijan and soldier of the Azerbaijani army Hussein Akhundov killed a guard at the Zangezur copper-molybdenum plant,” the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia, a week after the incident, confirmed.

On April 13 Akhundov was discovered by residents of the Syunik border region of Armenia, not far from where the plant’s guard was killed the day prior. They told reporters that the Azerbaijani soldier had the phone number of the slain man. Now the Prosecutor General’s Office, based on information obtained during the investigation, reports that the soldier killed the security guard to “steal his cell phone and car” and travel to Iran. A criminal case has been initiated against Akhundov.

Presumably on April 9, two Azerbaijani servicemen, Agshin Babirov and Hussein Akhundov, entered the territory of Armenia from Nakhichevan. Babirov was found on April 10 in the village of Ashotavan, Syunik region, Akhundov – on April 13 in the village of Achanan. Babirov was also arrested. He is accused of illegally crossing the state border of Armenia and transporting firearms and ammunition. The first Azerbaijanis were noticed by the inhabitants of the village of Bnunis in the Syunik region. They claim that the camera of one of the houses in the village recorded three Azerbaijani soldiers. It is not ruled out in Armenia that the discovered Azerbaijanis are members of a sabotage group, which included more people. However, Baku officially states that two servicemen of the Azerbaijani army got lost “in difficult weather conditions and with limited visibility.” Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov demands the immediate release of “captured Azerbaijani servicemen.”

“Illegally crossed the border and intended to move to Iran”

According to the statement of the Prosecutor General’s Office, on April 12 Akhundov reached the Zangezur copper-molybdenum plant, “deliberately fired fa machine gun at guard Hayrapet Meliksetyan.” The following details of the incident are also reported:

“With the direct intention of carrying out his criminal plan, he stole a cell phone, cigarettes and a lighter that had fallen out of Meliksetyan’s hands, and tried to start the engine of a parked car. He did not succeed and fled the scene of the crime.

Akhundov filmed a video on the stolen phone, in which he stated:

“Thank God, we successfully reached Armenia and beheaded 400-500 Armenians, we are not traitors, and we hope to successfully return to Azerbaijan.”

Charges against Akhundov

Both Azerbaijani soldiers were initially charged with the same charges. However, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported that the charge against Akhundov had been amended and supplemented, and a new criminal case had been opened. Now he’s accused of

illegal crossing of the state border of Armenia with a group of persons by prior consent,

illegal transportation with a group of persons of firearms and ammunition across the state border of the Republic of Armenia,

illegal possession of firearms,

in murder with the aim of facilitating the commission of another crime, socially dangerous actions motivated by hatred, intolerance or enmity.

“The soldier confessed”

Even before the statement of the Prosecutor General’s Office, Narek Ghahramanyan, MP from the ruling majority, told reporters:

“A soldier who came over to our side killed a security guard at the Airapet Zangezur copper-molybdenum plant, if I’m not mistaken, with six shots. I also have clear information that he confessed to this.”

The deputy suggested that law enforcement agencies do not officially confirm this information, since the murder weapon has not been found.

“The weapon is in the forest, they are looking for it; but I say again — there are no doubts, there are no other suspects,” he stressed.

Azerbaijani soldier provided with a public defender

Armenian Ombudsman Anahit Manasyan has already visited Agshin Babirov and Hussein Akhundov, got acquainted with the conditions of their detention, and discussed with them issues related to ensuring their rights.

From the office of the human rights defender it is reported that the Azerbaijani soldiers are “confined in proper conditions”, they have been provided with constant drinking water, food, hygiene items, and medical assistance:

“In the course of personal conversations there were no complaints of torture, other forms of ill-treatment, including psychological pressure from state bodies and officials.”

The Azerbaijanis told the Ombudsman that they were familiar with the charges brought against them, they were provided with a free public defender, and an interpreter was constantly present during the investigation.

