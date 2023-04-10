The main topics of the day: what is happening in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia
Monday, April 10, Georgia. “Georgian Dream” offers us the Russian world, but in 200 years we have already seen what it is.”
● Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has awarded medals of honour to two women, Nana Maharadze and Nana Malashkhia, who have become symbols of two protests in Georgia : 9 April 1989 and the recent March rallies against the “foreign agents” law.
● The father of 21-year-old Lazare Grigoriadis, accused of assaulting police officers during the March rallies, promises to announce a new protest in support of his son soon.
● The release of Lazare is one of four demands that were made to the authorities at the opposition United National Movement rally on Sunday. The other three are:
– The immediate resignation of the judges hit by US visa sanctions;
– the release of the third president, Mikheil Saakashvili, and Mtavari TV founder Nika Gvaramia;
– fulfilment of 12 EU conditions, most notably de-oligarchisation, judicial reform and electoral reform.
● “Georgian Dream is offering us the Russian world, but we already saw in 200 years what the Russian world is”: Giorgi Vashadze, leader of the opposition party Agmashenebeli Strategy.
● “Some want to give us to Russia, others to Europe”: Bishop Jacob of Bodbie.
● Today the Foreign Minister of Northern Macedonia arrives in Georgia on an official visit.
Monday, April 10, Azerbaijan. Statement to Iran: "Islamic solidarity does not imply military support for the occupation of the territories of another Muslim country"
● Today marks the 120th day of Azerbaijani activists protesting on the Lachin road. Activists are demanding a meeting with the commander of the Russian peace-keeping contingent in Karabakh and access for Azerbaijani mine-monitoring specialists. So fare none of their demands have been fulfilled.
● The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Iran had two telephone conversations over the weekend. They discussed the discontentment and misunderstanding, which exists between the two countries and also emphasised the importance of continuing talks to resolve these misunderstandings.
●”Islamic solidarity excludes the use of religion for political purposes, interference in the internal affairs of Muslim neighbours, but does not involve military support for the occupation of the territories of another Muslim country,” said a statement by Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry in response to Iranian Foreign Ministry protests over the expulsion of four Iranian diplomats from Baku.
● An Azerbaijani citizen was detained in the Fizuli district who attempted to enter the territories which had fallen under Azerbaijani control after the second Karabakh war. Gurbanov was detained administratively for 10 days by a court decision.
Monday, April 10, Armenia. The country entered the top three largest importers of Russian vodka
● In Armenia they celebrated Zatik: the Armenian celebration of Easter. On this day, Armenians greet each other with the traditional, “Christ is risen from the dead” and reply: “Blessed is the Resurrection of Christ”. Festive tables are decorated with dyed red eggs – in memory of the fact that the world was saved at the cost of Christ’s blood.
● Young people led a torchlight march and placed candles on the square to form the symbol of Saint Geghard’s holy spear.
● Armenia has decided to create a general academy of the Interior Ministry. The creation of the new institution is planned by merging the Police Education Complex with the Crisis Management Academy. The leadership of the MIA believes that in this way it will be possible to provide the apparatus of the ministry with quality personnel.
● Foreign direct investment in Armenia has reached nearly $1 billion, according to Economy Minister Vahan Kerobyan.
● Armenia is among the top three importers of Russian vodka
