Ilham Aliyev: "Either they will live under the flag of Azerbaijan, or they will leave"

Aliyev’s interview with state television

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, in an interview with the state television of the country, discussed resolution of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the future of the Armenian population of Karabakh. “Armenians living in Karabakh must either accept Azerbaijani citizenship or look for another place to live,” he said.

“Azerbaijan put forward the famous five principles”

According to Aliyev:

“Because despite the occupation, atrocities, barbarism of the Armenians, it was Azerbaijan that suggested that a peace treaty be signed by Azerbaijan and Armenia, and it was Azerbaijan that put forward the well-known five principles. These are the fundamental norms and principles of international law.

We initially stated that it is on these principles, on the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, inviolability of borders and other principles, that negotiations are possible and a peace treaty can be signed.”

“If she said “A”, then she should say “B”

In the interview, Aliyev also talked about Armenia’s attitude to resolution issues:

“There have been various zigzags in Armenia’s position over the past two years. Ultimately it seems to us that Armenia, in principle, also agrees with our approach, since there is simply no other option.

That is why, at the meetings in Prague and Sochi last October, Armenia officially recognized the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. That is, it recognized that the issue of the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia should be resolved on the basis of the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration.

And what are they talking about? They saythat the borders between the union republics are considered state borders. Thus, by taking this official step, Armenia officially recognized Karabakh as an integral part of Azerbaijan.”

Aliyev believes that “Armenia, which once claimed that” Karabakh is Armenia, period, “today must repeat our words” Karabakh is Azerbaijan, with an exclamation point.

“Because if they said ‘A’, they should say ‘B’ as well. Armenia, which adopted the Alma-Ata Declaration as a basis and expressed its readiness for a peace treaty on this basis, should officially declare that Karabakh is Azerbaijan,” he declared.

“Karabakh is our internal affair”

Aliyev repeated his assertion that the that the Karabakh issue is an internal affair:

“I believe that the course of affairs shows this, because there is no other way. We have repeatedly stated that we will not discuss our internal affairs with any country. Karabakh is our internal affair.”

He also raised the topic of the future of Karabakh Armenians:

“Armenians living in Karabakh must either accept Azerbaijani citizenship or look for another place to live. There is complete freedom here, all democratic foundations are offered.

This issue must be resolved on the basis of human rights, today all our actions show this. And our intention is to sign a peace treaty soon, to put an end to the confrontation between Azerbaijan and Armenia.”

“No one can influence our will”

“The separatists should also be aware that they have two options: either they live under the flag of Azerbaijan, or they leave. We drove the main representatives of the separatists – Serzhik Sargsyan, Robert Kocharyan, Seyran Ohanyan – from Karabakh like dogs and brought them to their knees. During the second Karabakh war, they went to Karabakh supposedly to fight with us. All three fled from our land like hares, today none of them can stick their nose in Khankendi or anywhere else.

The separatists who have now given themselves fictitious titles—one calls himself president, another a minister, a third I don’t know, chairman of parliament—this bunch of clowns should finally know that our patience must not be tested. We have repeatedly explained to them in various ways that they will either do what we tell them, or get out of there and leave the Armenians living there alone, who have actually become their hostages, prisoners.

I am sure that the majority of the Armenian population living in Karabakh today is ready to accept Azerbaijani citizenship. It’s just that these leeches, these wild animals, the separatists don’t allow it. These people are not allowed to live in peace, they have been held hostage for 30 years.

Therefore, my position is this – let everyone hear this – both the leadership of Armenia and the forces behind them today – no one will be able to influence our will. We proved it during the war and after it. If necessary, we will prove it again in any form,” Aliyev said.

“Another dirty act of the Armenian government”

The President of Azerbaijan also mentioned the scandal that erupted at the opening of the European Weightlifting Championship in Yerevan:

“I think that this is another dirty act of the Armenian government. I take it as such. This is not a random act of some individual. This is another dirty act of the Armenian government. There are many reasons that give reason to say this.

First, the humanoid being who committed this act is in direct contact with high-ranking officials of the ruling circles of Armenia. Second, this creature did not suffer any punishment, on the contrary is glorified in Armenia. Allegedly, he was arrested and released a few minutes later. They put on a show there, he was greeted with applause and no punishment was applied to this person, not even a fine. So what does it say?

Such an ugly act is being committed in front of the eyes of the political leadership of Armenia, and there is no reaction to it. It means that the authorities, the government of Armenia, the Armenian state are the authors of this dirty act.

But they should not forget where the flag of Azerbaijan flies today. Today the flag of Azerbaijan is flying in Karabakh. In Aghdam, Fizuli, Jabrayil, Gubadly, Kalbajar, Lachin, Shusha, Hadrut, Talysh, Sugovushan and in many villages, hundreds of villages, the flag of Azerbaijan flutters. Today the Azerbaijani flag is flying in the Zangezur mountains, let’s not forget this. Can they approach this flag? This humanoid being and others like him can approach these flags? They are afraid even to look at this flag from afar.

By burning the flag, they demonstrated only their dirty essence to the whole world. I want to say again that the Armenian state, the Armenian government, which has been carried out in Armenia for many years, the anti-Azerbaijani campaign for decades, and Azeriphobia, are behind this. This is not an ordinary incident.

I must also say that, of course, this case cannot shock us, cannot in any way affect our will. But let them think carefully. One day, when they open their eyes, they may see the flag of Azerbaijan above their heads.”