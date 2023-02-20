The main topics of the day in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia
-
Monday,20th February, Armenia
● “The term “Nagorno-Karabakh” exists: under the document where it appears, you can find signature of the head of Azerbaijan” – Pashinyan and Aliyev take part in a panel discussion in Munich.
●The campaign “Read in Armenian” was held in Yerevan on Book Donation Day. People gathered together in the park, read their favourite works, and various publishing houses sold books in Armenian at a discount.
●To mark the 154th anniversary of the great Armenian writer and poet Hovhannes Tumanyan, a guard of honour took up his post at his monument in the centre of Yerevan.
● The Armenian Apostolic Church celebrated the holiday “True Maslenitsa” – Bun Barekendan. The holiday is held the day before the start of Lent and is intended to recall the bliss that Adam and Eve experienced in paradise, where they could eat all of the fruits except for the fruits of the tree of knowledge.
● PACE co-rapporteurs Kimmo Kiljunen and Borianna Aberg also visited Syunik, on the border with Azerbaijan. They recorded that the road to the unrecognized NKR was closed.
● More than 40 new species of animals have been added to the zoo in Yerevan (pictured). In total, the zoo now has 722 individuals and 145 species of animals.
-
Monday, 20th February , Azerbaijan
● Azerbaijani rescuers continue working through the aftermath of the earthquake in Turkey. Overall, employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan have rescued 53 people and removed 774 bodies from the rubble.
● “A normalisation of relations between Baku and Tehran will be possible after the Iranian authorities bring all those involved in the terrorist attack against the Azerbaijani embassy to justice,” the President of Azerbaijan asserted in Munich.
● Baku has offered to create a checkpoint on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border – “both at both ends of the Zangezur corridor, and on the border between Lachin and Armenia,” Aliyev suggested at talks with Pashinyan in Munich.
● The theses voiced by Aliyev during a panel discussion on security in the South Caucasus in Munich are being hotly discussed by the public:
▪️ Baku is prepared to speak with the Armenian minority in Karabakh, but only with those who were born and live there.
▪️ The new geopolitical situation has created advantages for Azerbaijan in terms of communication projects.
▪️ Some do not want to come to terms with the realities that have arisen after the second Karabakh war, but they will have to.
▪️ Baku has not allowed and will not allow external forces to interfere in the internal affairs of the country.
● Azerbaijani serviceman of the guard regiment of the penitentiary service Nurlan Madatov has shot himself in Baku, according to the military prosecutor’s office.
●Another 20 families will be resettled to the smart village of Agali in the Zangilan region by the end of February. A settlement of 200 houses was built in the village, and 66 families moved there last year.
Pictured: Ilham Aliyev with his wife Mehriban at the Munich Security Conference
-
Monday, 20th February , Georgia
● A statement about the bias of the investigation was made by the lawyers of the employees of the Greenservice company, who are involved in the case of the death of a young girl from an electric shock in a fountain in Vake Park in Tbilisi. The tragedy occurred on October 13, and a subsequent legal case was initiated against nine people.
●Saakashvili’s condition has worsened, claimed doctor Tengiz Tsuladze, at a meeting of the council created by Public Defender Tamar Gvaramadze. Yesterday, doctors visited the ex-president at the Vivamed clinic., where he is staying.
● Saakashvili’s mother Julie Alasania: “Even when he actually dies and is lying in a coffin, will the authorities say then that he is playing a role [influencing current events]?”
📷 Pictured is Vake Park, the site of the tragedy on October 13
-
