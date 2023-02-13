The main topics of the day in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia
Monday, 13th February, Armenia
● 63 days have passed since the Lachin corridor closed and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh is still under blockade.
● Armenia has sent humanitarian aid to victims of the terrible earthquake in Turkey through a closed land border. Trucks crossed the Margara Bridge at the border for the first time in 30 years (pictured).
● The international rating agency Fitch has changed Armenia’s outlook from “stable” to “positive”. According to the rating organization, Armenia is seeing its highest growth in 15 years (11.6%).
● The Armenian government paid compensation to five families from Gegharkunik for stolen cattle. This region borders Azerbaijan, and Armenia has accused people from Azerbaijan of stealing livestock. Compensation amounted to $700 (equivalent in drams) for each missing cow.
● After the deterioration of Armenia’s position in the anti-corruption rating, Pashinyan has instructed that focus be put on the development of specific standards and a new anti-corruption strategy.
Monday, 13th February, Azerbaijan
● It is the 64th day of the Azerbaijani picket on the Lachin road.
● Baku has retaliated to Yerevan’s statement about “Azerbaijan ignoring the letter of the UN Human Rights Council.” The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry called it “another example of the hypocrisy of Armenia, which uses the request of UN mandate holders in a distorted form to Azerbaijan in order to hide its war crimes and divert the attention of the international community.”
● Immediately after a visit to Turkish Kahramanmarash, where Jeyhun Bayramov met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister took a trip to Cairo. In Egypt, Bayramov will take part in the high-level international conference of the League of Arab States “Support for the city of Jerusalem and its population.”
● Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova is on a visit to Moscow.
● The loading of Azerbaijani oil on tankers at the Ceyhan terminal in Turkey has been restored. The operation of the Turkish oil terminal was suspended due to the discovery of an oil leak at one of the oil piers after a strong earthquake.
Monday, 13th February, Georgia
● According to geomorphologist Lasha Sukhishvili, earthquakes registered in Georgia over the past 24 hours should not be cause for panic. Strong earthquakes in Turkey also did not affect the territory of Georgia in terms of seismic hazard.
● The Seismic Monitoring Centre has urged the population not to believe in or to spread false information about earthquakes, which causes fear and panic.
● “Georgia is continuing to kill Saakashvili. This hinders its European prospects,” stated Zelenskyy’s advisor Mykhailo Podolyak.
● #SaveMisha – rallies in support of Saakashvili will be held on February 20 in 10 countries around the world.
In the photo: Fair on the Dry Bridge in Tbilisi