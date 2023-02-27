The main topics of the day in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia
Monday, 27th February , Georgia
● A second bill on foreign agents will be initiated at a meeting of the Bureau of the Georgian Parliament today, amid warnings from the EU that such laws are incompatible with the pursuit of candidate status.
Its authors, who broke away from the Georgian Dream, propose to put both bills to the vote, stating that the criticism of the first was unfounded, since it was softened as much as possible, and offered a second, tougher version for comparison.
● The Ministry of Culture of Georgia has been delaying permission for more than a year for a US Embassy-funded conservation project for the facade of Jvari, a monastery and temple of the 6th-7th centuries.
This was stated at the National Research Centre for the History of Georgian Art and the Protection of Monuments. The work was supposed to begin in November 2021. Half a million dollars were allocated from the Cultural Heritage Fund of the US Ambassador to Georgia.
● The Georgian national basketball team entered the World Cup for the first time in history. The Georgian team secured its participation in the world championship, despite losing the match against Iceland 77:80.
● The Georgian SAMBO team took the first team place at the European SAMBO Cup. Four golds, three silvers and two bronzes.
Photo by David Pipia
Monday, 27th February, Armenia
●Representatives of the unrecognised NKR and Azerbaijan have met, under the mediation of Russian peacekeepers. An agreement has been reached to ensure uninterrupted supply of gas and electricity to the region.
●Decisions of the International Court of Justice, including decisions “concerning the provision of unhindered movement in both directions along the Lachin corridor of people, vehicles and goods,” are binding, said UN Secretary General António Guterres.
●More than 70 female entrepreneurs from Armenia and the unrecognised NKR have organised a charity exhibition-sale under the title “Artsakh in our heart.” The proceeds will be used to purchase wood-burning stoves for Karabakh residents.
●Freestyle wrestler Vazgen Tevanyan won the international tournament in Egyptian Alexandria.
●Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian, playing under the American flag, has been declared the winner of the WR Chess Masters tournament in Dusseldorf.
Monday, 27th February , Azerbaijan
● Azerbaijan celebrated the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy yesterday. Thousands of Baku residents laid flowers at the Mother’s Cry monument.
A rally dedicated to the anniversary of the tragedy took place in Vienna. It was attended by about a thousand Azerbaijanis from various European countries.
●A group of people holding Armenian flags staged a provocation in front of the Azerbaijani embassy in the United States on the anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy, said Azerbaijani Ambassador to the United States Khazar Ibrahim.
“Armenians cheer with songs brutal killing of defenseless Azerbaijani kids, women & elderly during #KhojalyGenocide this very day in front of our Embassy in Washington DC.” he wrote on Twitter.
●Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will arrive in Baku today. He is expected to meet with President Aliyev and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.
●“Failure to fulfill the legitimate demands of the Azerbaijani side led to a protest on the Khankendi-Lachin road. Baku is in daily contact with the Russian peacekeeping contingent,” Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in an interview with journalists.
●The hunger strike of arrested activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev is now on its 50th day. On social media yesterday there was information that he had agreed to intravenous injections, but his lawyers did not confirm it. In addition, personal correspondence and intimate photographs of Hajiyev have been circulated on social media by unknown people.
