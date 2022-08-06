Head of Georgian Dream compares negative attitude toward Russian citizens to anti-Semitism

Irakli Kobakhidze on ethnic strife in Georgia

Irakli Kobakhidze, chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party, has compared the negative attitude toward Russian citizens to anti-Semitism and talked about what happened in Germany in the 1940s: “If you were a Jew, you were no longer loved, you were hated. It’s the same now. When people speak ill of about 142 million people, it’s a shame.”

The executive secretary of Georgian Dream, Mamuka Mdinaradze, critcized the public over events at Dedaena bar, which came under online attack by Russian users for a “visa” requirement for Russian patrons of the bar:

“Regardless of the nation, when a provocateur bombards this or that establishment with negative reviews, we must understand that he is a provocateur. Nationality and ethnicity do not matter… It is a shame that our fellow citizens are conducting a xenophobic campaign; and is this not also provocative?” Mdinaradze said.

According to Mdinaradze, “those who could not drag us into the war in any way” are now trying to stir up xenophobic sentiments, planning PR campaigns to achieve what they couldn’t before.

“Most” of the Russian citizens who came to Georgia are Georgians, Irakli Kobakhidze went on to say. According to him, the number of Russian citizens who entered Georgia this year is three times less than those who entered in 2019. In addition, as Kobakhidze explains, according to border guards the number of Russian citizens who entered Georgia after the start of the war, on February 24, and in Georgia as of July 31, is less than 110,000 people, “not even three percent of the population of Georgia.”

Yesterday, August 4, thousands of low ratings and negative and threatening comments appeared on the social media of Dedaena Bar, as a result of which the bar’s rating dropped significantly.

Russian citizens were outraged by a so-called “visa” questionnaire they are forced to fill out to enjoy full service at the bar, which includes the following questions:

I did not vote for Putin, he is a dictator;

I condemn Russian aggression in Ukraine;

Crimea is Ukraine, like other occupied territories;

Abkhazia and Tskhinvali are Georgia;

20% of Georgian territory is occupied by Russia;

Every twelfth citizen of Georgia is forced to leave their home due to Russian aggression;

I like the phrase “Russian warship, go fuck yourself”;

Glory to Ukraine!

The bar’s current rating is 4.8 stars, and negative reviews left en masse by Russian citizens have been removed.

Irakli Kobakhidze on ethnic strife in Georgia