Russian cyberattack on Dedaena Bar

Tbilisi bar Dedaena is under cyberattack by Russia. This has been reported on Facebook by owner and founder of the bar, Data Gurdjieff.

Outrage was caused among Russians by a so-called “visa” for which they must fill out a special form in order to receive full service at the bar. The following points must agreed to:

I did not vote for Putin, he is a dictator;

I condemn Russian aggression in Ukraine;

Crimea is Ukraine, like other occupied territories;

Abkhazia and Tskhinvali are Georgia;

20%of Georgia’s territory is occupied by Russia;

Every twelfth Georgia is forced to leave their home due to Russian aggression;

I like the phrase “Russian warship, go fuck yourself”;

Glory to Ukraine!

In the hacking attack, the name of the bar was changed in Google to “Denazification Bar”, and instead of the bar’s website, one was directed to the Kremlin website.

On August 2, Dedaena bar published a post about dissatisfied Russian customers leaving the bar in droves and writing negative ratings on social networks.

“They are trying to put pressure on them with one-star ratings. We all probably believe that the ‘man’ who proudly wrote us Z has fled the Putin regime. The Russians are unhappy that they cannot enter the bar without a visa, and the staff refuses to speak Russian with them,” the post says.

Reaction and context

Negative comments and threats have been made on social networks and in private messages:

“It’s sad that Medvedev took pity on you.”

“Go Putin! Georgian glorious? A misguided people!”

“Georgians, do not anger Putin, otherwise you will be next after Ukraine…”

In just a few hours on August 3, 10,000 Georgians signed a petition to introduce a visa for citizens of Russia and Belarus, but the authorities say that the introduction of a visa policy for Russian citizens would be irrational.

Initially, the Lelo opposition party came up with the demand of visas for citizens of Russia and Belarus.

The latter’s party statement says that Lelo has made this demand from the first day of the war in Ukraine. However, the issue is especially acute today, “after the number of visitors from the Russian Federation has increased dramatically.”

The party demands the introduction of temporary measures “so that the flow of people entering Georgia can be controlled.” They thus called for the following:

• introduce visas for citizens of the Russian Federation and Belarus (citizens of countries fighting in Ukraine);

• determine the validity of tourist visas up to 30 days (visas issued directly at the border and / or online);

• for those who wish to stay longer than 30 days, visas shold be issued in accordance with procedures drawn up in accordance with the best practices of the European Union

The number of Russian citizens who crossed the Georgian border in June increased by 340% – a total of more than 135,000 Russian citizens entering Georgia in that month.

