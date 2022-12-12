fbpx
Georgia

The European Union will allocate 20 million euros to Georgia to strengthen defense

The Council of the European Union has approved another package of financial assistance for Georgia within the framework of the European Peace Fund (EPF), the country’s Ministry of Defense reported. The 20 million euro assistance is aimed at strengthening the defense capability of Georgia and will contribute to Georgia’s active cooperation with the European Union within the Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP).

According to the Georgian Ministry of Defense, the country will be receiving EU financial assistance for the defense and security sector for the second time. In 2021 Georgia was one of the first countries to receive support under the EPF.

“The European Union continues to actively participate in the process of strengthening peace and stability in Georgia, resolutely supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country within its internationally recognized borders,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

On July 7, 2022, the Georgian Ministry of Defense announced that the country would receive NATO standard armored vehicles from Turkey.

On September 15, 2022, Moscow explained that they were closely monitoring the conduct of the Worthy Partner-2022 military exercises in Georgia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry observed that work was underway to transfer heavy equipment from Europe to Georgia, namely from Turkey, by land.

Moscow sees the continuation of Georgia’s “engagement” in NATO, “including the transfer of modern weapons to the country and the conduct of military exercises with the participation of the United States,” said Denis Gonchar, director of the fourth department of the CIS countries of the Russian Foreign Ministry. This, according to him, is not only a challenge to Russia’s interests, but also a threat to security and stability in the South Caucasus.

Opinion

