Russia: Georgia is involved in the explosion at the Crimean bridge. Georgia denies

The explosion at the Crimean bridge

According to a statement of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia, citizens of Georgia, Ukraine, Russia and Armenia took part in the blowing up of the bridge, which it calls a terrorist act. These accusations were answered by the Deputy Minister of Finance of Georgia, who stated that the trailer containing the explosives did not cross the Georgian border.

The explosion at the Crimean bridge

According to the FSB, eight people were detained on charges of involvement in the terrorist attack – five Russians and three Ukrainians. The Russian authorities name Kirill Budanov, head of the main intelligence service of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, as the organizer of the attack.



According to the department, the explosive device was hidden in rolls of construction polyethylene. The FSB described in detail the route of the cargo. It is alleged that in early August it was sent from the port of Odessa to the Bulgarian city of Ruse under an agreement signed between Ukrainian and Bulgarian companies. From Bulgaria, it arrived at the port of Poti in Georgia, and then was brought to Armenia.

The explosion at the Crimean bridge

The FSB lists the names and surnames of citizens of Ukraine, Georgia and Armenia who allegedly participated in the scheme.

According to the FSB, a truck with an explosive device crossed the Russian-Georgian border on October 4 at the Upper Lars checkpoint and arrived in Armenia two days later. It was unloaded at a wholesale warehouse in Armavir. On October 7, the truck left for Crimea; a non-existent company was indicated as the recipient.

The FSB claims that on October 7, Russian citizen Mahir Yusubov loaded explosives into a car and drove to the Crimean city of Simferopol on October 8. The explosion occurred while crossing the Crimean bridge. According to Russia, the entire route of the cargo movement was controlled by the Ukrainian Defense Service and an employee of its main intelligence department, who introduced himself to participants in the plot as Ivan Ivanovich, used a phone registered in the name of another person to coordinate actions.

On October 11, the Russian Telegram channel Baza reported that a truck loaded with explosives on the Crimean Bridge had Georgian license plates, although this information has not yet been confirmed.

“There are accusations from politicians, sometimes from the secret services, but they are completely unfounded. The car did not cross the customs border either with TNT or other explosives. I don’t have to justify myself to anyone. If someone substantiates with reason that he crossed the state border, then we will launch an investigation and hold [those involved] accountable,” said Georgian Deputy Finance Minister Giorgi Kakauridze.

The Revenue Service of Armenia also responded to Russia’s accusation.

“All export processes of the above cargo were carried out correctly and legally, with physical and X-ray control upon entrance and exit from Armenia. Accordingly, no risk factor has been identified for the cargo,” the Armenian Revenue Service said in a statement.

The explosion at the Crimean bridge

The explosion at the Crimean bridge

On October 8, at dawn, an explosion occurred on the only bridge connecting the annexed Crimea with Russia. This bridge was considered the personal pride of Vladimir Putin; he personally opened it in 2018.

Putin ordered the creation of a government commission to investigate the explosion, and the Russian government announced that the bridge would be restored as soon as possible.

The Ukrainian authorities also reacted to the explosion on the bridge: “Crimea, the bridge, the beginning. Everything illegal must be destroyed, everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything Russian occupation must be expelled,” wrote Mikhail Podolyak, a representative of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

On the same day, the authorities of Crimea accused Ukraine of blowing up the bridge. Speaker of Parliament Volodymyr Konstantinov said that “Ukrainian vandals” had done it. President Putin signed a decree on strengthening security measures for the passage of vehicles through the Kerch Strait, and a high (yellow) level of terrorist threat was declared in Crimea, which will last until at least October 23.

The explosion at the Crimean bridge