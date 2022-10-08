Armored vehicles to Georgia from Turkey

Georgia will receive NATO-standard armored vehicles from Turkey, the Georgian Defense Ministry said.

Deliveries of armored vehicles according to NATO standards to Georgia

Deliveries of armored vehicles according to NATO standards to Georgia

On October 7 an agreement was signed between the Ministry of Defense of Georgia and the company “ASFAT” under the Ministry of National Defense of Turkey to supply Georgia with new off-road armored personnel carriers.

“Armored vehicles comply with NATO standards both with their equipment and subsystems. Equipping the Georgian army with this armored vehicle will greatly contribute to strengthening the country’s defense capability, as well as deepening cooperation between Turkey and Georgia,” the Georgian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

On September 15 Moscow announced that it was closely following the progress of the Worthy Partner 2022 exercises in Georgia. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, they drew attention to the fact that, as part of a multinational two-week exercise, work was underway to transfer heavy equipment of the NATO bloc from Europe to Georgia, this time by land from Turkey.

Moscow is observing the cooperation of Georgia with the North Atlantic Alliance, “including the appearance of modern weapons in the country and military exercises with the participation of the United States,” Denis Gonchar, director of the fourth department of the CIS countries of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said. This is not only a challenge to Russia’s interests, but also a threat to security and stability in the South Caucasus.

This year for the sixth time Georgia hosted participants in the Worthy Partner exercise. They were led by the Eastern Command of the Georgian Defense Forces and the United States Command in Europe and Africa (USAREUR).

Armored vehicles to Georgia from Turkey