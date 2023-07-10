fbpx
Those responsible for the death of teenager in Vake Park in Tbilisi sentenced to 3-6 years in prison

Eight of the nine defendants in the case of the tragedy in Vake Park on October 13, 2022 were sentenced to different terms of imprisonment. Three teenagers were playing with a ball that fell into a fountain. When they tried to get it, all three received a powerful electric shock, and thirteen year old Marita Meparishvili died.

The investigation was conducted under article 240 of the criminal code “violation of safety standards, which leads to the death of people”. The article provides for imprisonment for a term of four to seven years.

The main contractor for the repair of the fountain was the Greenservice + company, a contract which was signed by the Tbilisi City Hall.

Sentences:

  • Lasha Purtsvanidze, Director of Greenservice+ – 6 years
  • Giorgi Vakhtangashvili, Deputy Head of the City Environmental Protection Service of the Tbilisi City Hall – 3 years
  • Greenservice+ employee Devi Kakhoidze — 3 years
  • Beka Mugliani, Greenservice+ case manager — 3 years
  • Director of “Mshen-expert” company (which accepted the completed object) Nugzar Kitiashvili – 3 years and 6 months
  • Mshen-expert expert David Tushishvili — 3 years and 6 months
  • Lasha Chikitashvili, Representative of New Metal Design – 3 years
  • Electric welder Giorgi Gobejishvili – 4 years.

During the investigation of the tragedy, it turned out that the company that carried out the modernization of the fountain was blacklisted in 2013, and its founders were arrested on charges of corruption.

The investigation found out that Purtsvanidze and Kharshiladze in 2007, when they were officials in power structures and did not have the right to conduct business, fictitiously established Greenservice LLC in the name of their acquaintances. In fact, they were the real owners and leaders of the company.

Purtsvanidze cooperated with the investigation and acknowledged the authenticity of this entire scheme. He was released in exchange for a fine, while Kharshiladze was sentenced to two years in prison and paid a fine.

But instead of banning the corrupt company from participating in public procurement, the ruling Georgian Dream party restored relations with Purtsvanidze. This time it was not Greenservice, against which the case was initiated, but Greenservice+, the same company, only with a changed name, that participated in public procurement.

Since January 2013, Greenservice+ has been participating in public procurement and over the years has received several million lari from the state.

