The Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia has resigned

Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia has resigned

Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia, Kakha Kuchava has resigned, Shalva Papuashvili’s position will be submitted to the Parliament instead. Irakli Kobakhidze, Chairman of the Georgian Dream party, announced at a briefing.

According to Kakha Kuchava, he has been considering the resignation for a month already. He will now be leading another project in the political council of the ruling party, the content of which will become known later.

“Of course, it was not a decision made in two or three days, we have been discussing it with our team for about a month, I am not going far, I am staying in the political council with my team in a very important project, which Irakli mentioned, we will not talk about details yet. Next year you will learn more details about this project which I will lead, and it will explain everything. I want to thank the team and Irakli Kobakhidze personally, I am sure Shalva Papuashvili will succeed and I want to wish him success”, said Kakha Kuchava.

Kakha Kuchava has been the Speaker of the Parliament since April 27, 2021, he has been in office for 8 months. His replacement, Shalva Papuashvili previously served as the chairman of the Parliamentary Legal Committee.

“Shalva, naturally, does not need a special presentation. He is a doctor of law, he obtained his PhD in Germany, at the University of Saarland. He has worked for years in international organizations, as well as as a professor at universities. Until now, Shalva has been the chairman of the Education and Science Committee and has been actively involved in important political processes. Under his leadership, an important electoral reform was carried out last year”, said Irakli Kobakhidze.

Shalva Papuashvili will be the fourth chairman since 2016. Irakli Kobakhidze resigned after the events of June 20, and his replacement Archil Talakvadze – after the signing of the Charles Michel agreement. Talakvadze said the reason for his resignation was his participation in the negotiations with Charles Michel and his appointed representative:

“Given that several months of tense negotiations, in which I represented the Georgian Dream together with the party chairman, ended with an agreement, I think it would be right to leave the position of the speaker and nominate a person who is more neutral in the work of the parliament”, said Talakvadze, who was later replaced by Kakha Kuchava.