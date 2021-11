Board games and wine club in Telavi, Georgia

Giorgi Bezhanishvili lives in the ancient city of Telavi in the Kakheti region of Georgia, which is famous for its winemaking. “It’s time to broaden our image”, Giorgi and his friends thought and decided to open the city Board Games Club.

“We have chosen a small park for out location, where, for many years, people would come to watch showdowns and fights. This is also a change of image”, says Giorgi.