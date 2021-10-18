ENGLISH arrow icon
"There was a lot of grief in my life. My passion for radio helped me survive". Video story from Georgia

Radio enthusiast from Georgia

Anton Balakhashvili lives in the mountain town of Adigeni in Georgia. Wherever he is, whatever he does, he always has his pocket radio with him. Out of love for radio, he chose radio engineering as his profession.

There was a lot of grief in his life. His wife died very young, at the age of 33 and then his son died too. Anton says that radio was his friend during the most difficult times. He has been living alone for many years, and says that only radio remains his faithful companion in life.

