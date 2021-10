Azerbaijani theater in Georgia, Marneuli

This community theater was created in the town of Marneuli in Georgia by Anar Gumbatov together with a friend. Marneuli is the center of the Kvemo Kartli region, where ethnic Azerbaijanis reside.

The theater has a rehearsal hall in Tbilisi but one can only watch performances on the tour around villages in the Kvemo Kartli region. They say that no one has created anything like this, at least in Georgia.