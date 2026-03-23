Teenager arrested in Georgia over false terrorism report at Holy Trinity Cathedral

False terrorism report in Georgia

According to investigators, a minor in Georgia has been charged with spreading false information about terrorism after making two anonymous phone calls reporting a suspected attack at the Sameba Cathedral.

At the time, a funeral ceremony for Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II was taking place at the cathedral.

According to the State Security Service, the incident occurred on 22 March at around 14:30, when two calls were received by the Interior Ministry. The caller claimed to be near Sameba Cathedral, armed with a firearm, and said the area surrounding the cathedral had been mined. He also warned that an explosion would occur if an evacuation was not carried out within 20 minutes.

According to the investigation, the caller used voice-altering software, a virtual phone number registered in another country, and concealed his IP address in an apparent attempt to cover his tracks — which authorities say indicates a premeditated effort to hide his identity.

The State Security Service said the minor was identified later the same evening. Law enforcement officers seized several mobile phones, laptops and other items of evidence related to the case.

According to the agency, the suspect confessed to the crime. He has been charged under Article 331 of the Criminal Code, which concerns knowingly false reports of terrorism and carries a prison sentence of between three and six years.

In its statement, the State Security Service said its counterterrorism centre has “all the necessary technical and operational capabilities” to identify offenders, and warned that such violations would result in strict legal consequences.

False terrorism report in Georgia