South Ossetia confirms first three cases of coronavirus

South Ossetia, which up until today had not had a single case of coronavirus, has registered three cases simultaneously.

Chief health officer Marina Kochieva says at first the virus was found in a retired man, who had arrived from North Ossetia on April 20 and had been in quarantine in the hospital all this time.

Recently his temperature rose, and his test result came back positive.

At the same time, two more cases of infection were detected in residents of South Ossetia who arrived on May 5 from Vladikavkaz.

One of the patients is a 14-year-old pupil of the Suvorov Military School in Vladikavkaz.

All infected contacts are known, and have been quarantined, including doctors. Their test results are not yet known.

Residents of South Ossetia are being returned from Russia in organized groups on special vehicles allocated by the government of the republic, and immediately after arrival are quarantined.

Since March 20, all educational institutions and many businesses have been closed in South Ossetia. Since April 5, the borders on the Russian and Georgian sides have been completely closed.



