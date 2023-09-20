War in Karabakh: Azerbaijan continues anti-terrorist operation, demands surrender. LIVE updates

Third Karabakh war unfolds

Azerbaijan’s anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh enters its second day. The war began on September 19 and is already being referred to as “the third Karabakh war.” Artillery and drones are being used. The unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) has reported 25 casualties and 138 wounded, while the Azerbaijani side has reported one fatality. Russian peacekeepers have evacuated nearly two thousand people from the region.

Baku has extended an offer to local armed groups and the leadership of the unrecognized NKR urging them to surrender “to avoid destruction.” They have also expressed readiness to engage with representatives of the Armenian community to discuss prospects for integration into Azerbaijan.

The European Union and the United States have called on Azerbaijan to cease hostilities, while France has called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council scheduled for September 21.

In Yerevan protests erupted outside the government building, with demonstrators demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Simultaneously, protests outside the Russian embassy have led to clashes with the police, resulting in several injuries.