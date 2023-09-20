War in Karabakh: Azerbaijan continues anti-terrorist operation, demands surrender. LIVE updates
Third Karabakh war unfolds
Azerbaijan’s anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh enters its second day. The war began on September 19 and is already being referred to as “the third Karabakh war.” Artillery and drones are being used. The unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) has reported 25 casualties and 138 wounded, while the Azerbaijani side has reported one fatality. Russian peacekeepers have evacuated nearly two thousand people from the region.
Baku has extended an offer to local armed groups and the leadership of the unrecognized NKR urging them to surrender “to avoid destruction.” They have also expressed readiness to engage with representatives of the Armenian community to discuss prospects for integration into Azerbaijan.
The European Union and the United States have called on Azerbaijan to cease hostilities, while France has called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council scheduled for September 21.
In Yerevan protests erupted outside the government building, with demonstrators demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Simultaneously, protests outside the Russian embassy have led to clashes with the police, resulting in several injuries.
-
Review of last night's events from NK and Yerevan
● During the night the Azerbaijani Armed Forces continued to use artillery and drones in the direction of NK towns and villages, civilian infrastructure was shelled. The unrecognised NK ombudsman reported that by 5am an ambulance carrying the bodies of 8 victims was under fire, the driver was wounded.
● The number of dead and wounded has increased, including among civilians. According to NK Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan the number of civilian casualties reached 7: 3 women, 2 children and 2 men.
● German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock said: “In the last few days there have been intense discussions between the EU and the US with Armenia and Azerbaijan on de-escalation. Baku has broken its promise to refrain from military action. Azerbaijan must immediately stop shelling and return to the negotiating table, this is the only way a lasting peace is possible. We support EU-led negotiations.”
● “I strongly condemn Azerbaijan’s use of force in Nagorno-Karabakh. The offensive must stop immediately, dialogue must be resumed on the rights and security of the inhabitants [of Nagorno-Karabakh]. I remain in touch with Prime Minister Pashinyan,” French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on the X network.
● US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a briefing: “Secretary of State Anthony Blinken spoke with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today about Azerbaijan’s military actions in Nagorno-Karabakh. The Secretary of State expressed deep U.S. concern about the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and stressed that the U.S. calls on Azerbaijan to immediately cease hostilities and immediately return to dialogue. He told Prime Minister Pashinyan that the U.S. fully supports Armenia’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.”
● “Azerbaijan’s brazen attack on Nagorno-Karabakh further proves Aliyev’s malicious intent to destroy the Armenian population there. The U.S. and the international community must act,” said Bob Menendez, chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
● The U.S. State Department website published a U.S. call for an immediate halt to Azerbaijan’s military actions in NK. Acting US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Yuri Kim said that “direct dialogue is the only way to resolve disputes.
Situation report for the morning
● NK reports that fighting of varying intensity continues along the line of contact. “Azerbaijani Armed Forces units, using fire from various types of weapons, continue positional advance operations, striking civilian infrastructures as well. The units of the Defence Army provide stubborn resistance, inflicting losses on the enemy,” the Defence Army of the unrecognised republic said in a statement.
● The situation near the Armenian government building and the Russian Embassy, where protests over the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh took place the day before, is calm. The security of the government building, where the demonstrators demanded the resignation of the Prime Minister, has been reinforced. The road to the embassy building has been unblocked. Sixteen people were detained during the protests. Armenian police reported that 11 were detained for actions near the government building, 5 – for administrative violations near the Russian Embassy.
-
Review of last night's events from Baku
● US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. According to the State Department, he urged Aliyev to stop the anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh.
● The press service of the Azerbaijani president reported:
“On 19 September, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. During the telephone conversation, the sides exchanged views on the current situation in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.
The head of state noted that reconnaissance and sabotage groups of the Armenian armed forces’ formations in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan planted mines in advance for terrorist purposes, as a result of which civilians and police officers were killed, as well as shelled units of our army with mortars and small arms of different calibre.
Ilham Aliyev stressed that these actions, including the holding of the so-called “presidential elections” in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan on 9 September, are a continuation of purposeful provocations by Armenia and the notorious separatist structure created and supported by it against the sovereignty of Azerbaijan.
The President of Azerbaijan noted that in order to prevent such provocative actions, Azerbaijan had to launch anti-terrorist measures of local character in the region. He stressed that during the anti-terrorist measures, civilians and infrastructure objects are not shelled, but only legitimate military targets are put out of action.
It was informed that in order to discuss reintegration issues, the administration of the President of Azerbaijan had several times invited representatives of the Armenian population living in the Karabakh region to dialogue, but they refused to do so. Nevertheless, they were once again invited to dialogue during local anti-terrorist activities. The President said that the anti-terrorist activities will be stopped in case of laying down arms and disarmament.
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken expressed concern over the current situation, called for the achievement of a ceasefire and stated U.S. support for direct dialogue between Baku and representatives of Armenians living in the Karabakh region.”
● Azerbaijani Defence Ministry statement this morning:
“Starting from 19 September, anti-terrorist activities of local nature carried out by the armed forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Karabakh economic region have been successfully continued.
Combat positions belonging to the units of the Armenian armed forces, military vehicles, artillery and anti-aircraft missile installations, electronic warfare stations and other military means were neutralised”.
-
Third war in Karabakh, day one, 19 September, reporting from Baku and Yerevan