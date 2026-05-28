Six arrested over alleged police violence case in Georgia’s Gori

Arrests over alleged police violence in Georgia

According to Georgia’s Prosecutor’s Office, authorities have arrested six people in connection with a case involving alleged violence by police officers against a civilian in the city of Gori.

The case concerns an incident that took place in Gori on 27 May 2026, when, according to investigators, police officers “exceeded their official authority” during the detention of the victim.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the investigative department of the regional prosecutor’s office for Shida Kartli and Mtskheta-Mtianeti, working in coordination with the Interior Ministry’s General Inspection, established that the violence resulted in a serious violation of the victim’s rights and caused damage to his health.

Investigators arrested six people on 28 May as part of the inquiry. Prosecutors charged them under Article 333, Part 3, Subparagraph “b” of the Criminal Code, which concerns abuse of official authority involving the use of force. The offence carries a prison sentence of between five and eight years.

The Prosecutor’s Office said that, “given the high level of public interest”, authorities will keep the public informed about the progress of the investigation.

The case attracted widespread attention on 27 May after Kartlis Ambebi published video footage that allegedly showed several police officers sexually assaulting a man during his detention.

Georgia’s Public Defender’s Office responded to the incident, describing the footage as “alarming” and calling on prosecutors to conduct an objective and effective investigation.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze also commented on the incident while speaking to journalists:

“These are absolutely unacceptable scenes and, of course, the relevant state bodies must and will respond appropriately. The public will be informed about this.”

Arrests over alleged police violence in Georgia