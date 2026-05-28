Kaja Kallas: ‘Withdrawal of Russian troops from Georgia is in Europe’s security interests’

Kallas on withdrawal of Russian troops from Georgia

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Europe’s security interests include the withdrawal of Russian troops from Georgia and Moldova.

Speaking to journalists ahead of an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Cyprus, Kallas said peace negotiations over Ukraine currently “mean very little” and argued that Russia is in a “weak position” on the battlefield.

According to Kaja Kallas, EU foreign ministers will discuss the bloc’s main demands toward Russia that could arise during potential negotiations.

Asked what issues the EU intends to raise in possible talks with Moscow, Kallas said she had already presented a document outlining the EU’s position.

“I presented a document back in February listing all the issues, starting with the fact that Russia must comply with international agreements under which it committed not to attack its neighbours and to respect their sovereignty,” she said.

Kaja Kallas also said the EU believes any demands Russia makes of Ukraine should apply equally to Moscow.

“For example, if we are talking about limiting the size of armed forces, then we should demand the same from Russia. There are also broader issues: if we look at Russian troops in countries such as Georgia and Moldova, then it is in Europe’s security interests for those troops not to be there and not to interfere in elections in other countries,” she said.

Kallas described this as a “maximalist position”, but added that the Kremlin itself follows a similar approach and also puts forward maximalist demands during negotiations.

Kaja Kallas made a similar statement in February 2026, when she said that “for lasting peace” Russia must leave “all occupied territories where it maintains a presence”.

“Some say these demands are unrealistic, but let’s be honest: Russia’s demands are also completely unrealistic. Through diplomacy, they demand territories they have not even conquered militarily.

I counted at least 30 international agreements in which the Russians undertook various obligations that they are now failing to fulfil. For example, Russia agreed to withdraw its troops from Moldova, but in reality we still see the same situation in Georgia and other countries,” Kallas said on 23 February.

Kaja Kallas on the withdrawal of Russian troops from Georgia