Russian journalist Alexandra Shevchenko not allowed into Georgia



Russian journalist Shevchenko barred from Georgia

Opposition Russian journalist Alexandra Shevchenko has been barred from entering Georgia, asreported by Dozhd TV, where Shevchenko works.

“Alexander Shevchenko was not allowed into Georgia. No reason given. Now they are putting her back on the plane,” the message says.

In recent months many Kremlin critics from Russia and elsewhere have been denied entry to Georgia without explanation.

On September 5 Vasily Krestyaninov, a Russian photojournalist and Kremlin critic, was not allowed into Georgia.

On July 20, Russian blogger Alexei Romanov was not allowed to enter the country at a checkpoint in Sadakhlo on the border with Armenia.

On June 16, Georgia did not let Kabardino-Balkarian blogger Insu Lander through the border, against whom criminal prosecution continues in Russia.

When Lander tried to cross the border she was detained by Georgian border guards and interrogated for two hours. Then she was given a document which stated she was not allowed across “for other reasons.”

On March 5, Mikhail Fishman, a journalist from the Russian opposition television company Dozhd, spoke of his unsuccessful trip to Georgia. He was also not allowed to enter the country, being turned back at Tbilisi International Airport. No explanation was given.

On January 31, Russian oppositionist Dmitry Gudkov was not allowed into Georgia. Prior to this, Russian politician Lyubov Sobol and journalist Ilya Azar, as well as Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon, were not allowed into Georgia.

David Frenkel, a journalist from the Russian independent activist media group Mediazona, was also expelled from Georgia.

In addition, several members of Russian opposition parties who are not actively involved in Georgia, and not known to the general public, have been barred from entering Georgia without explanation. Neither law enforcement nor the government have given any comment on this matter.