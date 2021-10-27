Saakashvili's lawyer, Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon deported from Georgia

Not long Mikheil Saakashvili’s lawyer Evgeny Grushovets was denied entry to Georgia, Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon and his wife were deported from the country. The head of Saakashvili’s office and his deputy were not allowed to enter Georgia as well. All four of them arrived in Tbilisi to attend a conference organized by Gordon.

“I arrived in Tbilisi an hour ago and all this time I was waiting for the customs to stamp my passport. I was then told that I am officially banned from entering Georgia. I was not told why. I unequivocally link this to the fact that the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has recently requested the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia to organize my meeting with Mikheil Saakashvili in Rustavi prison”, the journalist wrote on Instagram.

Gordon called the incident an international scandal and a disgrace to the Georgian government. Gordon says he will return to Kiev on the same plane that brought him to Georgia.

Ukraine’s ombudsman, Ludmila Denisova, says she will brief the European Parliament, European ambassadors and the Ukrainian president on violations of Saakashvili’s rights upon her return to Ukraine.

“I can say that human rights are being violated, in particular, the right to medical care, procedural rights, the right to freedom of religion, because they bring in the clergy they like and not those with whom Michael wants to meet. After returning to Ukraine, we will inform the ambassadors of European countries about this. I will submit my conclusions to the European Parliament. Now I will meet with the ombudsman of Georgia and we will formulate a common position on this case. Of course, I will request a meeting with the President of Ukraine to share the information I received”, Denisova said.

● Former President Mikheil Saakashvili has been on hunger strike for 27 days. A group of doctors visited the prison a few days ago to examine his health and recommended preventive hospitalization in a multifunctional medical facility, but the Minister of Justice says that if the health of the third president deteriorates, he will be transferred to the prison hospital.

● According to the Minister of Justice, Rati Bregadze, the prison clinic meets the criteria of a multidisciplinary hospital and can manage the health of a starving prisoner.

● The Special Representative of the Public Defender assessed the conditions of the prison hospital where the third president is to be transferred.

● Cardiologist Zurab Paghava left the doctors’ council set up to monitor Mikheil Saakashvili’s condition. The doctor said the reason for leaving the consilium was Saakashvili’s deteriorating health.