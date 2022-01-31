Russian oppositionist Dmitry Gudkov was not allowed to enter Georgia

Dmitry Gudkov denied entry in Georgia

Russian oppositionist, former Duma deputy Dmitry Gudkov was refused entry to Georgia. He wrote about it on his Facebook page. According to Gudkov, he arrived in Tbilisi from Ukraine at an official invitation, but the border guards did not allow him in.

“I arrived from Kiev to Tbilisi. A state-level decision was made to deport me back to Kiev. The decision is political. Everyone was warned about my visit, I arrived at an official invitation. Meetings with activists and diplomats were scheduled. There were no explanations, just gestures of sympathy from the guards”, Gudkov said.

Dmitry Gudkov left for Ukraine in June last year. The former State Duma deputy is suspected of non-payment of the lease agreement. The politician himself calls this case politically motivated.

Last August, Alexei Navalny’s ally, Russian opposition politician Lubov Sobol, was not allowed into Georgia. According to Dozhd, Sobol was in Armenia in August and wanted to cross to Georgia from there, however, she was not allowed to do so at the border. Sobol herself said at the time that she was not allowed in Georgia because the Georgian government did not want to spoil relations with Vladimir Putin.

In November 2021, Mikheil Saakashvili’s lawyer, Evgeny Grushovets, was not allowed to enter Georgia and Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon was also deported. Apart from Gordon, the head of Saakashvili’s office and his deputy were not allowed in the country. Gordon called the incident an international scandal and a disgrace to the Georgian government.