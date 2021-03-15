ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia

Several restrictions to be lifted, gyms reopened in Georgia starting March 15

On March 15, the next stage of lifting restrictions imposed in Georgia due to the coronavirus pandemic begins:

  • gyms will resume work
  • studies will resume in classroom in higher and professional educational institutions
  • rehearsals can be resumed by theaters and dance ensembles
  • From April 1, theater performances and sports competitions will again be held in the presence of spectators.

However, the curfew in the country has not yet been canceled. It is still in force from 21:00 to 05:00.

The gradual lifting of restrictions imposed in connection with the coronavirus epidemic in Georgia at the end of November 2020 began on February 25, 2021.

Gradually, the government is lifting more and more bans – hotels in mountain resorts have already opened, intercity communication has been restored.

Private and public kindergartens have been been open since March 1.

Clinical, practical and laboratory work resumed in higher and professional educational institutions, exams began to be conducted in full-time form.

Museums and libraries also started working.

Since March 8, the internal premises of restaurants and cafes have also started operating throughout Georgia.

Now restaurants offer seating not only in open areas, although on weekends the restrictions will still apply.

