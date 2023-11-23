Saakashvili’s National Movement manifesto

Georgia’s major opposition party, the United National Movement, has unveiled an 11-point manifesto titled “Russian oligarch or Georgia: an all-out attack on the system” on the 20th anniversary of the 2003 Rose Revolution. The manifesto outlines the party’s principles, political vision and ideology, serving in fact as the foundation for its upcoming electoral program.

The signing ceremony is scheduled for November 23 at the party office, signaling intra-party solidarity. The manifesto, initiated by the party’s founder and ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili, aims to unify members amid internal disputes, with Saakashvili endorsing the document despite his incarceration.

The party asserts that the active involvement of Mikheil Saakashvili, the founder of the United National Movement and leader of the Rose Revolution, “brings the party closer and strengthens” it.

“The United National Movement, under the leadership of Mikheil Saakashvili and legitimate governing bodies, is gearing up to win Georgia’s decisive 2024 parliamentary elections,” the manifesto states.

What is written in the manifesto?

The party emphasizes that the ideology of the Rose Revolution rests on unwavering faith in the strength and resilience of the Georgian people, a commitment to the European path, and a collective effort with partners to preserve Georgian statehood.

Respecting the rights and freedoms of others is paramount. Freedom is the foundation of national strength. Both parties and governments are instruments of society, working to secure prosperity and safety for every citizen, not the reverse.

The state serves all citizens, not a privileged few. Meritocracy will replace corruption and nepotism, ensuring that success is based on hard work and talent. Young people will have the opportunity to build their careers and thrive in their homeland, where each individual’s position, voice, and destiny will be significant.

Equal rights, justice, and opportunities must be accessible to all, irrespective of ethnicity, race, religion, age, or gender.

Any form of oligarchy poses a threat to the Georgian state and the welfare of its citizens. The current government in Georgia has been taken over by a ‘Russian’ oligarch (Bidzina Ivanishvili – JAMnews), who is destroying the natural fabric of the nation. His agenda is to substitute the Georgian fighting spirit with a sense of helplessness and slavery. Urgent action is needed to eliminate this threat; otherwise Georgia may disappear, so we need to launch a comprehensive attack on the system.

Georgia’s development trajectory hinges on the advancement of all its regions.

The restoration of territorial integrity stands as our state’s primary objective.

The state will not allow an uncontrolled influx of migrants and will establish conditions for the return of Georgians to their homeland, including facilitating the active participation of Georgians living abroad in the political process.

The United National Movement will implement the necessary state policies for the swift and radical improvement of the demographic situation.

It is essential to guarantee that no generation feels deprived. This involves providing pensioners with the opportunity to live with dignity for decades through substantial pensions. If they choose to work, they should not be burdened by monopoly debts. Simultaneously, younger generations should have the chance to receive a genuine European education at all levels, free from political interference and manipulation.

All party decisions are made with the direct participation of party members. The formation of all party bodies and electoral lists, as well as the approval of government nominees, should be determined by a vote of party members.

“The people in Georgia know what they want and demand change”

The manifesto emphasizes that “the people in Georgia know what they want and demand change from both the government and the opposition. Freedom and the strategies of freedom fighters cannot remain static; they must adapt to new times.”

The party asserts that it’s time for the United National Movement to embrace new policies rooted in the foundational principles that brought them to power.

“This manifesto outlines the party’s goals, strategies, and and how it envisages achieving it all. It represents a guarantee, a promise made to the people of Georgia. It articulates the general principles that the party is and will be guided by in achieving its objectives. Simultaneously, the manifesto declares the party’s commitment to unity, which should become an instrument for promoting consistent and progressive internal democratic processes.”

The party asserts that “the people in Georgian, as a multi-ethnic, cohesive entity with a profound internal freedom, is inherently European,” and that “Georgian culture and values are integral components of the broader European cultural heritage.”