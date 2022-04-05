Russia-Ukraine war, day 41: UNSC convenes to discuss atrocities in Bucha. Live updates, photo/video
War in Ukraine, killings in Bucha
Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24. Live updates, photo/video. Many Ukrainian cities have been destroyed by rocket attacks, captured or remain under siege. Ukraine announced the withdrawal of the Russian army from the Kiyv region and the intensification of fighting in the east in the Donbass. Russia is accused of war crimes amid the discovery of bodies of allegedly executed Ukranians in Bucha. Unprecedentedly severe sanctions against Russia are destroying Russian economy. According to UN estimates, more than five million refugees were forced to leave their homes as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
-
Summary of events by 09.30: UNSC meeting on Bucha massacre, video of the execution of Russian POWs with the participation of Georgian volunteers
Mass killings of civilians by the Russian military in Bucha near Kiev
Today, the UN Security Council will meet to discuss the alleged massacre of civilians in murder of civilians by Russian soldiers in Bucha will be considered. Ukrainian President Zelensky will also speak there.
“Shot in the back of the head” – evidence of Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine. Photo report
At least 400 civilians were killed in Bucha and it was during the period when this city( located only 25 km from Kyiv), was controlled by the Russian military – New York Times based on satellite images.
Satellite images: the dead have been lying on the streets of Bucha since mid-March
President of Ukraine Zelensky came to Bucha: “The time will come when all Russians will know the truth. We will shed light on all this, and all this will become known to the world. It’s 2022 and we have a lot more tools than those who judged the Nazis after World War II.”
President of Ukraine Zelensky: “If Ukraine had received weapons and equipment from the EU countries earlier, this could have saved thousands of people. I don’t blame you – I only blame the Russian military. But you could help. I will continue to say this in the eyes of everyone on whom the decision on weapons for Ukraine depends.
UNIAN published a photo collage: photo of President Zelensky with a difference of 41 days: the first was taken on February 23 this year, the day before the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, the second – on April 4 during President’s visit to Bucha
Prosecutor General of Ukraine Irina Venediktova: “The situation in Borodianka is worse than in Bucha”.
British Foreign Secretary Liz Trusse: “Given the strong evidence of war crimes, including reports of mass graves in Bucha and horrific massacres, Russia can no longer remain a member of the UN Human Rights Council. We must stop Russia.”
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly called the killings of civilians in Bucha “an act of terrorism and a war crime.”
The President of the United States called Putin a “barbarian”. “What is happening in Bucha is outrageous – everyone has seen it. I consider it a war crime. We will introduce new sanctions!” Biden said and, like European leaders, demanded the convening of a military tribunal to investigate Putin’s war crimes.
The Kremlin continues to categorically deny the participation of the Russian military in Bucha massacre. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia called the photos of the killed civilians of Bucha “perjury” and promised to give them a “criminal legal assessment”
The Russian search resource “Yandex” warns users that “materials under the request “Bucha” may contain false information.”
The European Union intends to send Europol and Eurojust investigators to Ukraine to document and investigate war crimes.
VIDEO: New footage from Bucha:
Video of the killing of Russian prisoners of war
A video appeared on telegram channels showing the military killing a wounded Russian soldier. According to what is said behind the scenes, Georgian volunteers are involved in the murder. The shooting location, presumably, is the Kyiv region and the shooting time is unknown. Four bodies lie on the pavement – including a wounded soldier. At least one of the victims had their hands tied behind their backs.
The video lasts 2 minutes 23 seconds, it begins with a soldier lying in a pool of blood on the pavement. The man standing next to the one filming the video then shoots the soldier several times. “Here they are, ***** [damn], defenders of the Russian army,” says the same voice, pointing the camera at the other three bodies. Then a man with a thick beard enters the frame. A voice-over says “Glory to Ukraine!”, A man with a beard says “Glory to the Heroes!” in response. “Georgians, *** [damn],” comments the voice-over.
The same man with a beard appears in a video released on March 30 by the Ukrainian edition of UNIAN. The video is signed as follows: “The Georgian Legion continues to help Ukrainians in the cleansing of the Kiyv region from the” liberators “.” Both videos are filmed by the same people in the same place, Mediazona writes.
The Georgian National Legion is a volunteer unit created back in 2014 from Georgians who had combat experience. The Legion has been operating on the territory of Ukraine since the beginning of the armed conflict in Donbass. After the Russian invasion, the Georgian Legion joined the defense of Kyiv. In both videos, a captured Russian armored vehicle with the letter V on board is visible, to which the author of the video refers as a “trophy” a couple of times. The video ends at the moment when one of the soldiers poses in front of the corpses.
During the night
Russian troops left the Zhytomyr region, the head of the region said.
11 residents of Nikolaev died as a result of ongoing shelling, many were injured, local authorities report.
VIDEO: Gostomel after liberation from the Russian occupation forces, video of the General Staff of Ukraine
Former commander of NATO forces in Europe, Wesley Clark, suggested that the main target for the Russian Federation is the city of Dnipro. “If they can reach the Dnieper, they will cut off the Ukrainian forces holding back the occupiers in Donbas. To prevent this from happening, Ukraine needs to be provided with heavy weapons, and not just Stingers and Javelins. The United States does not have such equipment for Ukraine – it must be provided by the countries of Eastern Europe, ”Clark said on CNN.
A Ukrainian delegation has been created to negotiate with Russia and agree on a draft treaty on security guarantees for Ukraine. The delegation was headed by David Arakhamia.
Pentagon: Over the weekend, a cargo from a security package worth $800 million arrived in Ukraine.
From February 24 to April 3, the UN recorded 3,527 civilian casualties in Ukraine: 1,430 killed, including 121 children; 2,097 injured, including 178 children, mostly as a result of shelling and airstrikes. The real losses are much higher.
PHOTO (Mediazone): The head of the DPR Pushilin (a separatist entity in eastern Ukraine) presents awards to participants in the attack on Mariupol. On the sleeve of the fighter is a slightly modified version of the Nazi emblem “Totenkopf” and the Scandinavian symbol of Odin “Valknut”, used by neo-Nazis: