Russia-Ukraine war, day 41: UNSC convenes to discuss atrocities in Bucha. Live updates, photo/video

War in Ukraine, killings in Bucha

Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24. Live updates, photo/video. Many Ukrainian cities have been destroyed by rocket attacks, captured or remain under siege. Ukraine announced the withdrawal of the Russian army from the Kiyv region and the intensification of fighting in the east in the Donbass. Russia is accused of war crimes amid the discovery of bodies of allegedly executed Ukranians in Bucha. Unprecedentedly severe sanctions against Russia are destroying Russian economy. According to UN estimates, more than five million refugees were forced to leave their homes as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.