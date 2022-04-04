"Shot in the back of the head" - evidence of Russia's war crimes in Ukraine. Photo report

Photos of mass killings of civilians in Ukraine

On April 3, one of the main topics for the whole world was photographs of massacres of civilians in Bucha and other settlements in the Kiyv region, Ukraine, committed during their occupation by Russian troops .

The photographs show people, who were presumably killed, burned, or crushed by tanks right in their cars. Bodies were also found with their hands tied and with bullet holes in the back of their heads.

The photos were first published by France Presse agency.

By April 4, the bodies of 410 dead civilians have been recovered from the areas of the Kiyv region liberated from the Russian army for forensic medical examination, said Prosecutor General of Ukraine Irina Venediktova.

Mine-clearing work is underway on the ground – Venediktova said that, among other things, the work is ongoing on the investigation into the bodies of those killed by the Russian mines.

“Why were they killed? What did a man who was riding a bicycle down the street do? Why were women strangled after they [Russian soldiers] pulled their earrings out of their ears?”

“I want every mother of every Russian soldier to see the bodies of the killed people in Bucha, in Irpen, in Gostomel. […] How could women be raped and killed in front of their children? How could they mock their bodies even in death? Why did they crush the bodies of people with tanks? What did the Ukrainian city of Bucha do to your Russia? How did all this become possible?“, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message.

“I want all the leaders of the Russian Federation to see how their orders are carried out. And joint and several responsibility. For these murders, for these tortures, for these arms torn off by explosions that lie on the streets. For shots in the back of the head, bound This is how the Russian state will now be perceived“.

Russia comments on “fakes and staged murder scenes”

Russian troops left the city on March 30, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The message expressed “special concern” that the bodies allegedly did not look as they should “after a minimum of four days” of being dead.

Russian pro-government media are spreading arguments about “staged videos”. In particular, it is reported that in one of the frames, a dead person lying on the side of the road allegedly moves his hand. And the other deceased, who can be seen in the rearview mirror, supposedly sits down.

Investigation and evidential refutation of these reports published by the Russian edition of Mediazona. A glare from a scratch on the windshield of a car was issued for “moving a hand”, and a distortion in the rear-view glass was issued for a person sitting down.

Russia requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on April 4 “in connection with the monstrous provocation of Ukrainian radicals in Bucha.

International community’s response

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said he was “deeply shocked” by evidence of civilian deaths in Bucha and called for an independent investigation and bringing those responsible to justice.

Western countries plan to introduce new sanctions against Russia due to the killing of civilians in Ukraine. This was stated by European Council President Charles Michel, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Many European leaders have made statements about the incident. French President Emmanuel Macron said that “the Russian authorities will have to answer for these crimes”.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the State Department will help document atrocities committed by the Russian military against Ukrainian civilians. “Very soon, the United States will take additional action against Russia“, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP / Scanpix / LETA

Vadim Ghirda / AP / Scanpix / LETA