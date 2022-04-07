Russia-Ukraine war, day 43: Kyiv is free, fighting moves to Donbas. Live updates, photo/video
Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24. Many Ukrainian cities have been destroyed by rocket attacks, captured or remain under siege. The Russian army left the Kiev region, but is trying to completely capture the Donbas. New severe sanctions against Russia are destroying Russian economy. According to UN estimates, more than 11 million refugees were forced to leave their homes.
Summary of events by 10.00: Russia is preparing a new offensive in the Donbas, authorities urge residents to evacuate - Zelensky
🔘 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in an evening video message, reiterated that Russian troops are preparing a new offensive in the Donbass. Western analysts also talk about the transfer of Russian units to this region. On April 6, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Irina Vereshchuk called on residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions to urgently evacuate.
🔘Donbas is an important industrial region of Ukraine. During the war in 2014, the self-proclaimed republics, with the support of Russia, managed to occupy part of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. After that, the conflict was frozen, Ukraine concentrated very large forces in the Donbas. It is very important for Russia to seize the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, because it recognized the self-proclaimed republics within the borders of these regions. The outcome of the entire war will depend on the outcome of the Battle for Donbass.
Other news from Ukraine:
🔘 Ukrainian media write that after the night shelling, a strong fire started in the city.
🔘 Russia began to create pseudo-authorities in the captured Energodar and “fired” legitimate officials, said the Ukrainian enterprise Energoatom (manages the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant located in the city). 34 members of the so-called “public council of self-organization of Energodar” elected Andrey Shevchik, a city council deputy from the pro-Russian party “Opposition Platform – For Life”, as the head of the city. And he, by his order, “dismissed” the current head of the city, Dmitry Orlov, and the heads of the city authorities.
🔘 In Mariupol, during the bombing of a children’s hospital by Russian invaders, almost 50 people were burned alive. This was stated by the mayor of the city Vadim Boychenko. According to him, Mariupol is now almost completely destroyed by Russian troops: more than 90% of the city’s infrastructure has been destroyed, of which at least 40% can no longer be restored.
🔘 The New York Times writes that it managed to establish the authenticity of a video that appeared on social networks on Monday, in which Ukrainian soldiers finish off wounded Russian soldiers with point-blank shots. The video was filmed in a village west of Kyiv, writes NYT. It looks like some of them have their hands tied. Nearby is also a BMD-2 armored vehicle with the V symbol. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense previously reported the destruction of a Russian convoy in these places. On March 30, the Ukrainian agency UNIAN posted a video of the destruction of the ambush column. It reported that the operation was carried out by the “Georgian Legion”, consisting of volunteers from Georgia.
🔘 According to the UN, at least 1,563 civilians have died since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. Another 2213 – wounded
Photo: The situation in Mariupol according to British intelligence
In the world:
🔘 About 1,700 Ukrainian refugees (NBC News estimated) have gathered in Tijuana, Mexico on the US border, near San Diego, California, hoping to receive asylum in America. In March, President Biden announced that the US would take in 100,000 Ukrainian refugees. CBS News reports that about 150 Ukrainians are allowed into the US every day. They entered Mexico on tourist visas. At the same time, condemnation of the unfair treatment of the United States and the West in general towards other migrants is growing. It is claimed that Ukrainians are given a significant preference over hundreds of thousands of refugees from other countries of the world, where destructive wars are also going on.
🔘 The United States is training the Ukrainian military to operate the Switchblade kamikaze drones. This was reported to Associated Press by a source in the Pentagon. According to the interlocutor of the agency, a small group of Ukrainian military personnel stationed in the United States are being trained. According to him, we are talking about 10 soldiers who will return to Ukraine in the near future. The fact that the United States is going to transfer Switchblade, guided homing missiles, also called kamikaze drones, to Ukraine became known in mid-March.
The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) announced on Thursday that it has helped deliver 5,000 sets of Starlink satellite internet equipment from SpaceX to Ukraine, CNN reports.
🔘 Czech Defense Minister Yana Chernokhova said today that her country is sending “necessary military equipment” to Ukraine, without going into details. Earlier it was reported that the United States and its NATO partners plan to transfer to Ukraine the remaining Soviet-style weapons, with which the Ukrainian military is already familiar and they do not need to undergo retraining.
The U.S. believes it can identify Russian military units that Ukraine and Western countries hold responsible for killing civilians in Bucha, an unnamed U.S. official told CNN.
🔘 The US Senate unanimously supported the approval of a law allowing President Biden to activate the lend-lease program. This will help to deliver military equipment to Ukraine under an accelerated procedure.
🔘 Russian rapper Oksimiron held the third charity concert in Berlin in support of Ukrainian refugees Russians Against War.
🔘 NATO countries are divided on the future policy towards Russia against the backdrop of the conflict in Ukraine, Poland and the Baltic countries are calling for increased pressure, a complete severance of relations with Moscow and measures that will “bring Russia to its knees,” writes The New York Times with referring to two high-ranking Western officials. But Germany, France and Turkey intend to maintain contacts with the Russian authorities, regardless of what is happening.
Video: Ukrainian military destroys equipment with the help of the British ATGM NLAW — UNIAN
In Russia:
🔘 60 Pskov paratroopers refused to go to war in Ukraine. “After the first days of the war, they were first withdrawn to the territory of the Republic of Belarus, after which they returned to their place of deployment in Pskov. Now most of them are being fired, but some are also threatened with criminal cases,” the Pskov Gubernia telegram channel reports.
🔘 “It is indecent and dishonorable to ask how many Krasnoyarsk citizens died in Ukraine.” This was stated by the chief military commissar of the Krasnoyarsk Territory when asked about the number of those killed in the war.
Photo: Borodyanka after the Russian invasion – UNIAN