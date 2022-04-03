Russia-Ukraine war, day 39: Kyiv is safe, Russia plans to capture the Donbass - live updates
Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24. Live updates, photo/video. Many Ukrainian cities have been destroyed by rocket attacks, captured or remain under siege. Ukrainian forces retake the greater Kyiv area. The focus of the war is moving to the Eastern region of Donbass, which Russia intends to capture completely. Unprecedentedly severe sanctions against Russia are destroying Russian economy. According to UN estimates, more than five million refugees were forced to leave their homes.
-
Summary of events by 10.30: "Russia accepted draft peace treaty, except for the proposal on Crimea" - Ukranian delegation head; draft peace treaty is not ready yet - Medinsky
🔘 Russia verbally accepted the draft peace treaty proposed by Ukraine at the talks in Istanbul, with the exception of the proposal on Crimea. This was stated by the head of the Ukrainian team of negotiators David Arakhamia. According to Arakhamia, Kyiv is now waiting for Moscow to confirm its position in writing. The issue of Crimea and Donbass is proposed to be submitted for negotiations between Zelensky and Putin. The head of the Russian delegation, Medinsky, said that the draft peace treaty was not yet ready.
🔘 Lithuanian documentary filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravichyus died in Mariupol. According to media reports, a rocket hit the car in which the director was driving. Kvedaravičius was rushed to the hospital, but it was not possible to save him. In 2016, Kvedaravičius made the film entitled Mariupoli about the war in Donbass. Its world premiere took place at the Berlin International Film Festival.
Situation in Ukraine:
🔘 On April 2, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced that Russian troops had left the Kiyv region. After the military left, many bodies of dead civilians remained in the city. A photo of the bodies of people in civilian clothes with their hands tied was published by adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak.
🔘 The mayor of Bucha, Anatoliy Fedoruk, said that since the liberation of her Ukrainian army, “280 people have already been buried in mass graves” in the city.
🔘 Rocket strikes were carried out in Odessa. There is no information about victims. Local authorities said that the city’s air defenses shot down several missiles.
🔘 Arakhamiya: If the Ukrainians support maintaining the course in NATO in a referendum, then new negotiations will be held with Russia.
🔘 Zelensky refused to sign the law on changing the text of the Ukrainian anthem:
“I have a question for these people: what have you done in your life so that you have the moral right to change the words of the anthem? What are you – outstanding poets? Maybe you distinguished yourself by something in the battles for Ukraine? Or now the time has come that you can change the anthem and you need it when you want? Calm down and stop making a fool of yourselves”.
🔘 Russia is ready to open a “green corridor” in Mariupol for foreigners at the request of Turkey. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation undertook not to shoot at the evacuation columns from the beginning of April 3.
Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports that dead civilians were found near the highway 20 km from Kyiv. Russian troops allegedly tried to burn the bodies – UNIAN
In the world:
🔘 American intelligence believes that Russia will want to take Donbass under full control and declare victory by May 9th. This is reported by CNN, citing sources familiar with intelligence. The interlocutors of the TV company recalled that Russia has revised its strategy towards Ukraine and officially declares that it now intends to focus on the Donbass. In the rest of Ukraine, Russian ground forces “cannot maintain control over areas where they are fighting,” they said. In the case of Donbass, CNN reports, Russia has a better chance. Sources say it is important for Russian President Vladimir Putin to succeed by May 9, as Victory Day has a symbolic meaning for him.
🔘 The US will facilitate the transfer of Soviet tanks to Ukraine, CNN reports, citing a source familiar with the plan. The White House is expected to facilitate the transfer of Soviet tanks to Ukraine. Officials declined to say how many of the tanks would eventually make their way to Ukraine, or when.
Photo: Russian tank destroyed by Javelin ATGM — UNIAN
-