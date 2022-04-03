Russia-Ukraine war, day 39: Kyiv is safe, Russia plans to capture the Donbass - live updates

Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24. Live updates, photo/video. Many Ukrainian cities have been destroyed by rocket attacks, captured or remain under siege. Ukrainian forces retake the greater Kyiv area. The focus of the war is moving to the Eastern region of Donbass, which Russia intends to capture completely. Unprecedentedly severe sanctions against Russia are destroying Russian economy. According to UN estimates, more than five million refugees were forced to leave their homes.