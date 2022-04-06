Russia-Ukraine war, day 42: EU and USA introduce new sanctions against Russia. Live updates, photo/video
War in Ukraine, killings in Bucha
Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24. Live updates, photo/video. Many Ukrainian cities have been destroyed by rocket attacks, captured or remain under siege. Ukraine announced the withdrawal of the Russian army from the Kiyv region and the intensification of fighting in the east in the Donbass. Russia is accused of war crimes amid the discovery of bodies of allegedly executed Ukranians in Bucha. Unprecedentedly severe sanctions against Russia are destroying Russian economy. According to UN estimates, more than 11 million refugees were forced to leave their homes as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
British intelligence and experts discuss situation in Ukraine and the prospects for the development of the conflict
British intelligence confirms that the Ukrainian army forced the Russian military to abandon positions north of Kyiv and around Chernihiv and regained control of key areas in northern Ukraine. Western experts believe that Russia’s main goal now is an offensive against Sloviansk in eastern Ukraine in order to connect by land with its military units in the Donbass.
This is critically important for Russia, because if this fails, all previous efforts to seize the Donetsk and Luhansk regions will be in vain. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense talks about the same plan. The US military believes that the conflict in Ukraine will drag on for several years.
Photo: Russian tank destroyed in Bucha — InformNapalm
Summary of events by 10.00: 400 residents of Gostomel are considered missing; US, EU prepare new sanctions against Russia
🔘 British intelligence reports that heavy fighting and air strikes by Russian aircraft continue in the besieged Mariupol. The humanitarian situation in Mariupol is deteriorating. More than 160,000 people are left without electricity, communications, access to medicine, heat and water.
🔘 Only 3,700 people remained in Bucha after the liberation. This was stated by the head of the city Anatoly Fedoruk on the air of the telethon. In 2021, the population of Bucha was estimated at 30,000 people.
🔘 Gostomel in the Kiyv region remained under occupation for 35 days. During this time, about 400 people disappeared in the village, some of them are dead, according to Ukrainian media.
🔘 Russian troops subjected the Dnipropetrovsk region to air strikes. The targets were a tank farm and one of the factories. The oil depot with fuel is destroyed. Rescuers are still putting out the fire at the plant. According to Ukrainian media, there were no casualties.
🔘 Four-year-old boy Sasha, who got lost near Vyshgorod during military operations in mid-March, was found dead. This was announced on Instagram by his mother Anna Yakhno.
🔘 In the Ternopil region, water was poisoned due to rocket fire. The tank with liquid ammonia fertilizers was damaged, as a result it spilled into the soil and penetrated into the aquifers. Water pollution localized
🔘 The UN confirms 1,500 civilian casualties since the start of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.
🔘 Air raid alert sounded in many regions of Ukraine at night. There were also reports of explosions in Kyiv, Lutsk, Volyn, Kharkiv, Kozyatin and Lvov.
🔘 Turkish embassy returned to Kyiv
Video: Ukrainian ATGM “Stugna” – Current Time
In the world:
🔘 The largest American manufacturer of electronic devices and computer components Intel, due to the war in Ukraine, stops working in Russia – the company’s statement.
🔘 The United States allocates an additional $100 million to Ukraine for the purchase of anti-tank systems – Blinken. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine has received more than $1.7 billion in military aid from the United States.
🔘 Estonia transferred another batch of military aid to Ukraine. It includes anti-tank missiles, howitzers, anti-tank mines and other weapons.
🔘A car crashed into the building of the Russian Embassy in Bucharest. After the collision, the car caught fire. Local media reports that the driver died.
🔘 Bloomberg: The EU is discussing the possibility of imposing sanctions against Putin’s daughters
🔘 New US sanctions may affect Sberbank, WSJ reports, citing sources. Also among the possible new sanctions are:
- a ban on all investments in the Russian Federation;
- tightening measures against financial institutions;
- measures against state-owned enterprises;
- measures against government members and their families
🔘 Financial Times reports that US, UK and Australia will jointly develop hypersonic missiles
Photo: destruction in Borodyanka — Nexta live
In Russia:
🔘 Russian doctors were required to donate part of their salaries to help victims of the war. The Bell writes about this with reference to four employees of the Federal Medical and Biological Agency. FMBA employees were required to sign applications for “withholding donations from their salaries”, otherwise they were sent to “for a personal conversation with the head physician”, where they were threatened with dismissal. At the same time, one of The Bell’s sources said that he refused to participate in fundraising and did not face any consequences.
🔘 Russia deliberately disrupts oil supplies from Kazakhstan to the EU under the pretext of a storm in the port of Novorossiysk, writes the German edition Handelsblatt. The goal is to keep prices in Europe at a high level and thereby undermine the economy of the EU, which has announced sanctions against the Russian Federation because of the war in Ukraine.
Video: Russians are asked about what they know about the events in Bucha
Summary of events by 23.00: "Ukraine needs three things: weapons, weapons and more weapons!"
“Horror” this is how the UN photographs described hundreds of dead people lying on the streets of the Ukrainian city of Bucha after it was liberated from Russian troops. “There are all indications that the victims were directly targeted and directly killed”, said Liz Throssell, spokesperson for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. She specifically mentioned photographs showing dead people with their hands tied behind their backs, as well as the bodies of partially naked women whom soldiers possibly tried to burn.
Ukrainian rescuers and law enforcement officers began work in the neighboring city of Bucha – in Borodyanka, also liberated from Russian invaders. After weeks of fighting and airstrikes, the city is completely destroyed. Earlier, Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova said that Borodyanka has the worst situation with victims among all the liberated settlements in the Kiyv region.
Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières) reported that they witnessed a rocket attack on a hospital in the city of Nikolaev, several people were injured, one was killed.
Among the 86 servicemen released from Russian captivity were women who were subjected to torture and ill-treatment, Lyudmila Denisova, Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights: “The women were taken to the territory of Belarus, and then to a pre-trial detention center in Russian Bryansk – they were stripped naked in the presence of men, forced to squat, shaved bald and constantly interrogated, they were trying to break them morally”:
President of Ukraine Zelensky spoke at a meeting of the UN Security Council and called on the leading countries of the world to hold Russia accountable and provide guarantees to Ukraine. “We need a transparent investigation with maximum access for journalists and cooperation with international institutions, with the participation of the International Criminal Court. Every member state of the UN should be interested in this – to punish once and for all those who consider themselves privileged and think they can get away with anything.”
And here is an excerpt from a speech at the UN Security Council by Russian representative Nebenzya: “We [Russia] did not come to you in order to conquer lands. We have come to provide the long-awaited peace to the blood-soaked land of Donbass <…> Do not let the West achieve its goal, Vladimir Aleksandrovich [Zelensky]. Make the right decision that your country needs, because the West is ready to fight to the last Ukrainian. Then it might be too late.”
President Zelensky addressed the Spanish Parliament and mentioned the Nazi and Italian fascist bombing of the Spanish Basque city of Guernica in 1937, describing the modern Russian invasion of Ukraine. “Everyone in Europe should just stop being afraid. You can help us – give us weapons, support further sanctions.”
“After the regrouping, Russia will concentrate its strike in the east and south of Ukraine in order to conquer the entire Donbass and create a land corridor to the occupied Crimea. The war has entered a critical phase,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said. He also directly accused Russia of committing war crimes in Bucha and said that “I’m afraid that more mass graves, new evidence of atrocities and war crimes will be found in other cities being liberated.”
“The likelihood of a major conflict between the great powers is increasing. Russia’s nuclear rhetoric has become very provocative” – Mark Milley, head of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Polish President Andrzej Duda: “Ukraine needs three things: weapons, weapons and more weapons!”
Russia’s lawyers at the International Court of Justice refused to cooperate with her further, including in cases against Russia that Ukraine started. “It is impossible to represent in the forums devoted to the application of law a state that so cynically despises it,” wrote Alan Pellet, professor of international law at the University of Paris, who until February 24, 2022 was Russia’s lawyer at the International Court of Justice.
Reuters on what sanctions against Russia are currently being discussed in the European Union:
- A ban on the import of coal, timber, chemicals and other products from Russia – for 9 billion euros per year;
- A ban on the supply of semiconductors, computers, technologies for the gas industry, transport and other industries to Russia – for 10 billion euros per year;
- Closing borders for Russian trucks and ships (with the exception of the supply of energy products, food and medicine);
- Sanctions against VTB and three other banks already disconnected from SWIFT;
- Additional restrictions on oligarchs.
Several European countries are expelling Russian diplomats who are accused of espionage. Italy, Spain, Sweden, Latvia and Estonia have already expelled various numbers of employees of Russian embassies.
Twitter says it will no longer promote or recommend Russian government accounts – but a complete ban is yet to be announced.
Odessa Zoo will accept animals from the Ecopark from Kharkiv. Other zoos also expressed their readiness to help. Now the question is how to take them out. In the afternoon, a message appeared that that lions, tigers and bears in Kharkiv would have to be euthanized, since their enclosures were damaged during the bombing, and the animals could go straight to the streets.
PHOTO: Candles are lit in Stockholm in memory of civilians killed by Russian soldiers in Ukraine:
Summary of events by 16.30: Tigers and lions will be euthanized in Kharkiv zoo, as their enclosures are broken, and there is no possibility for evacuation
Mine clearance is underway in Bucha, more than a thousand explosive devices have been defused. “The doors of houses were mined, so that one would open the door and immediately blow up. Basements were mined. There are mines in the yards, on playgrounds,” says Denisenko, adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
Bodies of dead residents continue to be recovered in Bucha. These three bodies were found on Franko Street. One victim appears to have been shot in the head. According to preliminary data, at least 400 civilians were killed during the occupation of the city by the Russian military.
Advisor to the President of Ukraine Arestovich: “The active phase of the war will end in mid-April. In the future, the Russian army will have two options – a peace treaty, or they stop on the spot and a guerrilla war begins. We will dictate the peace treaty. If guerrilla warfare starts, we will kill everyone. But many of us will die. Therefore, we have two options: we either finish them or sign a peace agreement.”
President of Ukraine Zelensky: “The Ukrainian delegation will not negotiate with Russia about “denazification” and “demilitarization”. We forgot the phrase about the demilitarization of Ukraine even when I was offered to leave Kyiv. We told them to forget about demilitarization and denazification, we won’t even talk about it. We ourselves can demand denazification from you, but demilitarization – we do not accept this story”.
15 Russian diplomats are being expelled from Denmark. They were accused of espionage. Following Denmark, Italy also announced the expulsion of 30 Russian diplomats.
The European Commission will propose to ban the import of coal from Russia and the supply of new equipment to Russia, close sea and land borders for Russian carriers – The Wall Street Journal
VIDEO: There are videos of traffic jams at the entrance to Kyiv. People are returning home, despite the fact that the mayor of Kyiv asked them not to return to the capital if possible:
“Ecopark in Kharkiv does not exist anymore. Today, before the end of the day, a decision will be made to put the tigers and lions to sleep, their enclosures were broken after shelling by the Russian military, the entire infrastructure was destroyed, these animals survived by some miracle. But they can escape at any moment. No chance, no ideas to relocate them… If any idea is found, maybe some will be saved, little jaguars, panthers. But all adult animals are likely to be euthanyzed”, deputy Alexander Feldman
-
Summary of events by 09.30: UNSC meeting on Bucha massacre, video of the execution of Russian POWs with the participation of Georgian volunteers
Mass killings of civilians by the Russian military in Bucha near Kiev
Today, the UN Security Council will meet to discuss the alleged massacre of civilians in murder of civilians by Russian soldiers in Bucha will be considered. Ukrainian President Zelensky will also speak there.
“Shot in the back of the head” – evidence of Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine. Photo report
At least 400 civilians were killed in Bucha and it was during the period when this city( located only 25 km from Kyiv), was controlled by the Russian military – New York Times based on satellite images.
Satellite images: the dead have been lying on the streets of Bucha since mid-March
President of Ukraine Zelensky came to Bucha: “The time will come when all Russians will know the truth. We will shed light on all this, and all this will become known to the world. It’s 2022 and we have a lot more tools than those who judged the Nazis after World War II.”
President of Ukraine Zelensky: “If Ukraine had received weapons and equipment from the EU countries earlier, this could have saved thousands of people. I don’t blame you – I only blame the Russian military. But you could help. I will continue to say this in the eyes of everyone on whom the decision on weapons for Ukraine depends.
UNIAN published a photo collage: photo of President Zelensky with a difference of 41 days: the first was taken on February 23 this year, the day before the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, the second – on April 4 during President’s visit to Bucha
Prosecutor General of Ukraine Irina Venediktova: “The situation in Borodianka is worse than in Bucha”.
British Foreign Secretary Liz Trusse: “Given the strong evidence of war crimes, including reports of mass graves in Bucha and horrific massacres, Russia can no longer remain a member of the UN Human Rights Council. We must stop Russia.”
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly called the killings of civilians in Bucha “an act of terrorism and a war crime.”
The President of the United States called Putin a “barbarian”. “What is happening in Bucha is outrageous – everyone has seen it. I consider it a war crime. We will introduce new sanctions!” Biden said and, like European leaders, demanded the convening of a military tribunal to investigate Putin’s war crimes.
The Kremlin continues to categorically deny the participation of the Russian military in Bucha massacre. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia called the photos of the killed civilians of Bucha “perjury” and promised to give them a “criminal legal assessment”
The Russian search resource “Yandex” warns users that “materials under the request “Bucha” may contain false information.”
The European Union intends to send Europol and Eurojust investigators to Ukraine to document and investigate war crimes.
VIDEO: New footage from Bucha:
Video of the killing of Russian prisoners of war
A video appeared on telegram channels showing the military killing a wounded Russian soldier. According to what is said behind the scenes, Georgian volunteers are involved in the murder. The shooting location, presumably, is the Kyiv region and the shooting time is unknown. Four bodies lie on the pavement – including a wounded soldier. At least one of the victims had their hands tied behind their backs.
The video lasts 2 minutes 23 seconds, it begins with a soldier lying in a pool of blood on the pavement. The man standing next to the one filming the video then shoots the soldier several times. “Here they are, ***** [damn], defenders of the Russian army,” says the same voice, pointing the camera at the other three bodies. Then a man with a thick beard enters the frame. A voice-over says “Glory to Ukraine!”, A man with a beard says “Glory to the Heroes!” in response. “Georgians, *** [damn],” comments the voice-over.
The same man with a beard appears in a video released on March 30 by the Ukrainian edition of UNIAN. The video is signed as follows: “The Georgian Legion continues to help Ukrainians in the cleansing of the Kiyv region from the” liberators “.” Both videos are filmed by the same people in the same place, Mediazona writes.
The Georgian National Legion is a volunteer unit created back in 2014 from Georgians who had combat experience. The Legion has been operating on the territory of Ukraine since the beginning of the armed conflict in Donbass. After the Russian invasion, the Georgian Legion joined the defense of Kyiv. In both videos, a captured Russian armored vehicle with the letter V on board is visible, to which the author of the video refers as a “trophy” a couple of times. The video ends at the moment when one of the soldiers poses in front of the corpses.
During the night
Russian troops left the Zhytomyr region, the head of the region said.
11 residents of Nikolaev died as a result of ongoing shelling, many were injured, local authorities report.
VIDEO: Gostomel after liberation from the Russian occupation forces, video of the General Staff of Ukraine
Former commander of NATO forces in Europe, Wesley Clark, suggested that the main target for the Russian Federation is the city of Dnipro. “If they can reach the Dnieper, they will cut off the Ukrainian forces holding back the occupiers in Donbas. To prevent this from happening, Ukraine needs to be provided with heavy weapons, and not just Stingers and Javelins. The United States does not have such equipment for Ukraine – it must be provided by the countries of Eastern Europe, ”Clark said on CNN.
A Ukrainian delegation has been created to negotiate with Russia and agree on a draft treaty on security guarantees for Ukraine. The delegation was headed by David Arakhamia.
Pentagon: Over the weekend, a cargo from a security package worth $800 million arrived in Ukraine.
From February 24 to April 3, the UN recorded 3,527 civilian casualties in Ukraine: 1,430 killed, including 121 children; 2,097 injured, including 178 children, mostly as a result of shelling and airstrikes. The real losses are much higher.
PHOTO (Mediazone): The head of the DPR Pushilin (a separatist entity in eastern Ukraine) presents awards to participants in the attack on Mariupol. On the sleeve of the fighter is a slightly modified version of the Nazi emblem “Totenkopf” and the Scandinavian symbol of Odin “Valknut”, used by neo-Nazis: