Russia
Russia

Russia: nearly 5,000 arrested at renewed protests demanding release of Navalny. Photo, video

Protests demanding the release of the arrested opposition leader Alexei Navalny were held on January 31 across Russia.

Protest rally demanding the release of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. St. Petersburg, Russia, January 31, 2021. REUTERS / Anton Vaganov
St. Petersburg, Russia, January 31, 2021. REUTERS / Anton Vaganov

The authorities mobilized the police and the Russian Guard and detained the protesters en masse.

Detention of a protester demanding the release of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. St. Petersburg, Russia, January 31, 2021. REUTERS / Anton Vaganov

OVD-Info reported more than 4,500 arrests today – 1,500 more than the arrests on January 23. There were numerous reports of police using tasers to weaken arrestees.

Detention of a protester demanding the release of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. St. Petersburg, Russia, January 31, 2021. REUTERS / Anton Vaganov

Among the detainees are journalists and photojournalists.

In Moscow, the authorities closed the city center in advance – metro stations did not work, vehicles and even pedestrians were not allowed there.

Empty streets in the center of Moscow, blocked by the authorities due to a protest demanding the release of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Moscow, Russia, January 31, 2021. REUTERS / Evgenia Novozhenina
Metro stations in central Moscow, closed by authorities over a protest demanding the release of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Moscow, Russia, January 31, 2021. REUTERS / Evgenia Novozhenina

The Russian agency Roskomnadzor, which is responsible for regulating communications, issued a statement that all media that disseminate “incorrect” data on the number of protesters will be fined.

Moscow, Russia, January 31, 2021. REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov
St. Petersburg, Russia, January 31, 2021. REUTERS / Anton Vaganov

In Moscow, protesters headed for the Matrosskaya Tishina prison, where Navalny is being held.

Many protesters were detained there.

