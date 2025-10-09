Zaharova on Georgia protest

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, commenting on the 4 October rally in Tbilisi, repeated the ruling Georgian Dream party’s claim that the Georgian government faced an attempted overthrow with Western backing.

Zakharova said the “interference of Western players” in Georgia’s internal affairs is alarming.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has blamed the EU ambassador for the protests in Tbilisi and called on him to “strongly condemn what is happening.”



Kobakhidze said the EU representative is backing an “announced attempt to overthrow the constitutional order” in Georgia.

“Serious concern is caused by the open interference in Georgia’s internal affairs by a well-known group of Western ‘players’. Supported by the EU and the Kyiv government, opposition figures linked to the United National Movement of the Georgian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili, convicted in Georgia, openly called for the overthrow of the legitimate authorities.

On the evening of 4 October, an attempt was made to storm one of the official buildings in central Tbilisi. All the old ‘templates’ that have been actively tested in different parts of the world were used,” said Maria Zakharova.

“According to her, the organisers of the rally aimed to establish a ‘puppet regime’ in Georgia, subordinated to the West, in order to use the country for a ‘new adventure’ against Russia.

‘The obvious goal of this failed provocation was to implement a ‘Maidan’ scenario in Georgia, set up a puppet government there, fully subordinate the republic to the will of the West, and cement its anti-Russian stance.

All this was intended to use Georgia for new adventures against our country and to destabilise the situation on Russia’s southern borders. In short, to turn it into a tool in foreign hands for geopolitical confrontation.

Meanwhile, the fundamental interests of the Georgian people are cynically ignored by those behind these colour revolutions, Maidans, and coups,’ said Zakharova.”

According to her, Moscow seeks ‘equal and mutually beneficial’ relations with the countries of the South Caucasus:

‘We reaffirm our unwavering determination to establish peaceful, equal, and mutually beneficial relations with all South Caucasus countries. We oppose turning the region into an arena for yet another tense confrontation. It is perfectly clear that in such a negative scenario, only the mentioned external forces have an interest, pursuing solely their own opportunistic goals.’

On 4 October, Georgia held municipal elections, which were boycotted by a significant part of the opposition.

Some members of the public, believing that the ruling Georgian Dream party had rigged the 26 October 2024 parliamentary elections, also abstained from voting. As a result, voter turnout was the lowest in Georgia’s independent history.

On the same day, a large protest took place in Tbilisi, ending with an attempted storming of the presidential palace and clashes with the police.

Security forces used water cannons and tear gas. More than twenty people were detained, and criminal proceedings were opened against some under charges of attempting a coup.

Zaharova on Georgia protest