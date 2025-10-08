European People’s Party calls for sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili

EPP demands Ivanishvili sanctions

The European People’s Party (EPP), the largest party in the European Parliament, is calling on the EU to impose sanctions on Bidzina Ivanishvili, founder of the Georgian Dream party and Georgia’s de facto ruler, and his allies, who are accused of undermining democracy, violating human rights and the rule of law in the country.

In response to the call, Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said that no organisation or country, including the US, the EU, or individual EU member states, has issued a statement “condemning the attempt to overthrow the democratically elected government in Georgia.” He was referring to the 4 October rally in Tbilisi, which ended in an attempted storming of the presidential palace.

EPP’s statement

“While the people of Georgia continue to fight for freedom and a European future, Bidzina Ivanishvili’s Georgian Dream party held yet another election farce on 4 October, marked by record-low turnout and a boycott by the main opposition parties amid widespread repression and violence against regime opponents.

Recent arrests and threats of persecution by Georgian Dream representatives aim to restrict people’s right to protest, suppress the pro-European opposition, and spread fear within society.

We call on Georgian Dream to end the violence and repression and to respect the European aspirations of the Georgian people. We also urge the EU and its member states to impose targeted sanctions on Bidzina Ivanishvili and his supporters, particularly those involved in undermining democracy, human rights and the rule of law in Georgia.”

Irakli Kobakhidze’s response

“Four days have passed since the violent storming of Georgia’s presidential palace, whose declared aim was to overthrow the democratically elected government. Yet in all this time, no organisation or country, including the US, the European Union, or individual EU member states — all of which claim to offer instant assessments of Georgia’s domestic affairs, criticise the country and give it instructions — has issued a statement condemning this act.

Moreover, the European Union, the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, and other bodies have even gone so far as to issue statements to the contrary. Their reluctance to condemn the violence can easily be interpreted as tacit support,” said Irakli Kobakhidze.

EPP demands Ivanishvili sanctions