More than 5,000 people killed in road accidents in Georgia over 10 years

Road accidents mortality in Georgia

In 2015–2025, a total of 5,324 people were killed in road traffic accidents in Georgia. In 2025 alone, the death toll reached 469, including 28 children and 164 pedestrians. This is the highest figure in the past six years, raising questions about the country’s road safety policy.

According to the Interior Ministry, the number of deaths recorded in 2025 is the highest since 2019, while the number of accidents and injuries is the highest since 2018. In 2025, 8,191 people were injured in road accidents, including 1,151 children.

The geography of accidents shows a clear pattern: 43% of road crashes occur in the capital, Tbilisi, but the Imereti region leads in the number of fatalities. After Imereti, the highest death rates are recorded in Tbilisi and Kakheti. This confirms that the problem is not limited to traffic congestion in the capital but is also acute in the regions.

The share of pedestrian victims is particularly high — in 2025, they accounted for 34% of all deaths. According to official statistics, 1,931 cases, or about a third of all accidents, involved a vehicle hitting a pedestrian. Of these, 989 cases were linked to crossing the road at an unauthorised place, resulting in 38 deaths. The Interior Ministry ranks pedestrian rule violations third among the causes of accidents.

However, responsibility does not rest solely with pedestrians. One of the most serious and widespread causes of accidents remains drink-driving. According to the ministry, 62 people were killed in 2025 in crashes involving drivers under the influence of alcohol.

In EU countries, the average road fatality rate stands at 44 people per million inhabitants. In Georgia, the figure reaches 129 — almost three times higher. This highlights not only a statistical gap but also a broader systemic problem.