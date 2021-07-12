Pro-European party of President Maya Sandu wins elections in Moldova



The pro-European party of Maia Sandu won the elections in Moldova

Pro-European Action and Solidarity Party which supports the incumbent President Maia Sandu, won the majority of votes in snap parliamentary elections in Moldova, held on Sunday 11 July.

In total, 20 parties, two blocs and one independent candidate participated in the elections. According to the Moldovan edition News Maker, 99.53% of the votes, the Action and Solidarity Party (PAS) received 52.51%, which will allow it to form a parliamentary majority.

In addition to the presidential party, the bloc of the Party of Socialists and the Party of Communists, which is headed by former president, pro-Russian politician Igor Dodon, is also entering parliament. The bloc received 27.37% of the vote.

The conservative Shor party also got into the legislature with a total of 5.78%.

Modova’s President Maia Sandu has been voting in the elections. July 11, 2021. REUTERS / Vladislav Culiomza



Early elections were called after Moldovan President Maia Sandu announced the dissolution of parliament. The reason was the political crisis and the confrontation between the president and the parliamentary majority supporting former president Igor Dodon.

Pro-European politician – 46-year-old Maia Sandu defeated incumbent President Igor Dodon in the presidential elections in November 2020.

However, the majority in the former parliament belonged to Dodon’s Socialist Party and its allies in the Shor Party.