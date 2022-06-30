Presidency of the Czech Republic in the Council of the EU and what it means for Georgia

What does the Czech Republic Presidency over EU mean for Georgia

From July 1, the Czech Republic will take over the presidency of the Council of the European Union for a period of six months. it will accept this post from France.

This rotation was the subject of a press conference held by the Ambassadors of the Czech Republic and France on June 30 at the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Tbilisi.

They summed up the results of the French presidency of the Council of the European Union and spoke about the plans of the next presidency – the Czech Republic.

French Ambassador to Georgia Diego Cola and Czech Ambassador Petr Mikinska

According to Czech Ambassador Petr Mikiska, during their presidency, the issue of Ukraine, reducing the energy dependence of EU member states on Russia, free trade relations and protecting human rights will be a priority.

The Czech Ambassador emphasized that the countries of Eastern Europe, including Georgia, will be the main geographical priority for the EU.

“The Czech Republic will actively participate in the affairs of Georgia during its presidency of the Council of the European Union”, the Czech Ambassador said.

Petr Mikiska stated that the goal of the Czech Republic is to make Eastern European countries more resilient at the city and regional level, support digital development, security and defense, strengthen civil society and the media.

The ambassadors of the Czech Republic and France told journalists that the goal of obtaining the status of an EU candidate for Georgia is “achievable and close”. To do this, the Georgian government must implement the 12-point plan set before it.

“It is important that we have seen the efforts of the Georgian government,” said French Ambassador Diego Cola.

The Czech Ambassador noted that the process of European integration will bring a completely new life to the Georgian society, and this work is primarily for Georgia, not for the European Union.

“What does the EU expect as a result of this process? A calm, peaceful conversation to achieve this common goal”, Mikiska said.

The ambassadors added that the implementation of the EU recommendations requires the unity of all political forces or society in the country.