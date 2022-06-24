Ukraine and Moldova received the status of EU candidates, Georgia - only an EU prospect



Ukraine, Moldova became EU candidates but Georgia did not

The decision was made: on June 23, the European Union granted Ukraine and Moldova the status of EU candidate countries. But Georgia has not received such a status.

The European Union has recognized Georgia’s European perspective and is ready to grant the country candidate status as soon as the established priorities are met.

European Council President Charles Michel tweeted in Georgian:

“Congratulations to the Georgian people. This is a historic moment in EU-Georgia relations: the future of Georgia in the EU”.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted:

“Today is a good day for Europe. This decision strengthens all of us. Strengthens Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia in the face of Russian imperialism. And this strengthens the EU”.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili also reacted to the decision on Twitter:

“A historic day. Georgia’s European perspective is recognized. Now we are ready to work hard in the coming months to get candidate status”.

Today, the European Union took into account the recommendation of the European Commission, adopted on June 17, and recognized the candidacies of Ukraine and Moldova, while Georgia was only granted a prospect.

Hours before the final decision was made, the European Parliament passed a resolution that also supported the June 17 decision.

As for the first resolution on violations of media freedom in Georgia and security challenges for journalists, it was approved by the European Parliament on 9 June.

On June 20, an unprecedented, large-scale rally was held in front of the parliament building in Tbilisi in support of the European course of Georgia. Thousands of people gathered at the rally to demonstrate the loyalty of the Georgian people to Europe and European values.