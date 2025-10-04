Preliminary results show Georgian Dream winning in all municipalities

Preliminary results of Georgia’s municipal elections

Voting in Georgia’s local self-government elections has closed. Preliminary data from the Central Election Commission show the ruling Georgian Dream party winning in all municipalities.

In districts where only Georgian Dream candidates were nominated, the party secured 100 percent of the vote.

According to preliminary counts by the Central Election Commission, the Georgian Dream party has received 80.783% of the vote from 74.453% of polling stations (2,279 out of 3,061) opened across Georgia.

Georgian Dream is in first place (80.783%), followed by Strong Georgia – Lelo (6.775%), Giorgi Gakharia – For Georgia (3.872%), Girchi (3.291%), and Conservatives for Georgia (2.765%). Other parties have less than 1% support.

In Tbilisi, 99% of polling stations have been counted. The votes are distributed as follows:

Georgian Dream — 70.179%

Strong Georgia – Lelo — 10.034%

Girchi — 7.488%

Conservatives for Georgia — 4.329%

Giorgi Gakharia – For Georgia — 3.192%

All other parties received 1% or less in the capital.

According to the Central Election Commission (CEC), 1,438,116 voters participated in the elections, amounting to 40.93% of the electorate. In the previous municipal elections in 2021, turnout was 51.92%, or 1,815,776 people.

CEC spokesperson Natia Ioseliani said election day passed in a calm and secure environment. She also reported that 24 complaints were filed with district election commissions, mostly concerning violations of photo and video rules, polling station arrangements, and similar issues.

Results of the Tbilisi mayoral election

Preliminary CEC results show that Tbilisi mayoral candidate Kakha Kaladze from the Georgian Dream party received 71.557% of the vote.

Irakli Kupradze, candidate from Lelo – Strong Georgia and For Georgia, won 12.459%.

Yago Khvichia from Girchi received 7.528%,

Zurab Makharadze from Conservatives for Georgia won 4.121%.

Georgian Dream representatives celebrated victory at the party headquarters. Party leaders addressed members, including honorary chairman, oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili.

He called the victory impressive and said the opposition had suffered catastrophic losses.

“The opposition tries to make us look foolish, to drive us insane, to turn us into a crowd incapable of holding power, but they are already behind us. And even now, after catastrophically losing the elections, they are trying to do something in the streets. But fortunately, the wisdom of the Georgian people has prevailed — just look how many they are. 80% supported the ruling party, and 10,000 people try to stage a coup? Unthinkable,” Ivanishvili said.

