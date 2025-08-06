Poland may suspend visa-free travel for Georgians over Russian intel activity

Poland may suspend visa-free entry for Georgians

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on TV channel TVN24 that the country is considering suspending visa-free travel for citizens of several countries, including Georgia, due to the activities of Russian intelligence services.

Recently, 32 people suspected of cooperating with Russian intelligence were detained in Poland. They include citizens of Russia, Ukraine, Colombia, and Poland.

Tusk also said that Poland is considering making a formal request for an exemption from the Schengen Agreement rules, which would allow the country to reinstate visa requirements for certain nationalities.

Tusk said citizens of former Soviet countries are more vulnerable to recruitment by Russian intelligence “for obvious reasons.”

He also noted that in the case of Latin American nationals, Poland faces a broader European issue: they often obtain tourist visas through Spain, making it easier to move within the Schengen Zone.

“Anyone who breaks the law will either go to prison or be deported,” Tusk warned.

Countries that could face visa restrictions include Georgia, Armenia, Colombia, and Venezuela, according to Poland’s deputy interior minister on RMF FM radio.

