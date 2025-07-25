"Georgian Dream is spreading disinformation about the role of the European Union in Georgia" - EU

Disinformation about the EU’s role in Georgia

The European Union has responded to recent claims by Georgian Dream, stating that the party is “spreading disinformation and baseless accusations about the EU’s role in Georgia.”

The statement was signed by EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, Anouar El-Annouani.

The EU “firmly rejects and condemns the disinformation spread by the Georgian Dream regime, particularly claims that the EU is allegedly trying to drag the country into war or impose ‘non-Georgian values.’”

The statement emphasizes that “such rhetoric only serves the interests of those who oppose Georgia’s democratic path.”

Full text of the statement

“The European Union firmly rejects and condemns the disinformation and baseless accusations by the Georgian authorities regarding the EU’s role in Georgia. Recent statements falsely claiming that the EU seeks to destabilize Georgia, drag it into war or impose so-called “non-traditional values,” constitute a deliberate attempt to mislead the public.

Undermining EU-Georgia relations through Russian-style conspiracy theories and divisive narratives only serves those who oppose Georgia’s democratic and European path.

We strongly denounce the personal attacks against the Ambassador of the European Union to Georgia.

The Ambassador plays a vital role in fostering relations between the EU and Georgia. He enjoys the full trust and support of the EU. We urge all political actors in Georgia to refrain from spreading disinformation, avoid inflammatory personal attacks, and work towards the European future for its population.

The EU has been a consistent and reliable partner to Georgia. The EU reaffirms its unwavering support for the territorial integrity of Georgia and reiterates its steadfast solidarity with the Georgian people and its readiness to continue supporting Georgians on their path towards a European future.”

