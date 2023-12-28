Pitsunda estate transfer

Despite serious resistance from the Abkhazian public, Pitsunda was given to Russia on the second attempt — 343 hectares including coast, pine reserve, and the town itself.

The local political elite, having agreed among themselves, did not change the text of the Russian-Abkhazian agreement, and about thirty clauses that contradict the constitution and various laws of Abkhazia were contained in three amendments. Both deputies and the public, which the amendments are intended to calm down, clearly realized that this was just an empty declaration.

Now this public, which was so blatantly cheated, is collecting signatures under a petition in which they state that the night of December 26-27, 2023, when the agreement was ratified, was a night of surrender of sovereignty of the Republic of Abkhazia, and for this MPs should bear criminal responsibility under Article 273.1 of the Criminal Code – violation of territorial integrity and inviolability of the Republic of Abkhazia.

Several hundred people have already signed this document. However, this action is unlikely to change anything because the political elite has given up. They have already agreed that the state property with its huge hectares has gone to Russia irrevocably.

Perhaps, having “ceded” Pitsunda, the elites hope that Moscow will not be so insistent in promoting its other initiatives with regard to Abkhazia. Namely:

adoption of the law on apartments, which actually enables Russians to bypass the existing ban on the purchase of residential real estate in the country,

access to the energy sector for large Russian businesses.



But it seems to me that this is an illusion.

No, it will not stop at the Pizunda estate.

On the contrary, everything is just beginning.

Pitsunda estate transfer

Terms, place names, opinions and ideas suggested by the author of the publication are her / his own and do not necessarily coincide with the opinions and ideas of JAMnews or its individual employees. JAMnews reserves the right to remove comments on posts that are deemed offensive, threatening, violent or otherwise ethically unacceptable.