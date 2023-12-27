fbpx
"The agreement is invalid" - Georgian FM on transfer of Pitsunda estate in Abkhazia to Russia

Georgia on Russia’s acquisition of the Pitsunda estate

“The transfer of the estate in Pitsunda in Abkhazia to the Russian Federation constitutes another illegal act and a continuation of Russia’s policy of occupying integral regions of Georgia. This action grossly violates the fundamental principles of international law, responding to the so-called ratification of the agreement by the Abkhazian parliament,” the Georgian Foreign Ministry stated.

During an emergency meeting on December 27, the Abkhazian Parliament ratified the controversial agreement transferring Pitsunda to Russian ownership. The Abkhaz opposition, feeling deceived by this decision, initiated mass protests near the parliament building.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili expressed her condemnation of the decision, stating on the social network X:

Strongly condemn another land grab by Russians in Georgian territories & their creeping annexation policies. The strong popular reaction we see around the #Bichvinta transfer is a direct result of continued occupation I call on the Int. community for a strong and urgent reaction.”

Statement by the Georgian Foreign Ministry

From the international legal standpoint, any such so-called agreements are null and void and lack legal force. In the context of the occupation of the Abkhazian region, the so-called agreement holds no legal weight.

The Georgian Foreign Ministry urges the international community to accurately assess this latest illegal action by the Russian Federation, aimed at undermining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia.

The Georgian Foreign Ministry further calls on the Russian Federation to respect sovereignty, territorial integrity, and fulfill its international obligations, including the August 12, 2008, ceasefire agreement brokered by the European Union.

In the early hours of December 27, the Abkhazian parliament, during an emergency session, ratified a contentious agreement transferring Pitsunda to the ownership of the Russian Federation. This occurred amidst ongoing protests in Sukhumi against the decision.

On January 19, 2022, an agreement was signed between Abkhazia and the Russian Federation, leasing objects situated in the territory of Pitsunda to Moscow for a period of 49 years, encompassing 180 hectares of land.

The core discontent of the opposition and the majority of society in Abkhazia lies not in the transfer of objects to Russia but in the terms outlined in the agreement.

The primary source of indignation stems from inaccuracies in specifying the coordinates of the state property within the agreement. It has come to light that, in addition to the 180-hectare territory of the property itself, Russia is also granted a substantial portion of the Pitsunda territory.

