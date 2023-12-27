"Shameful decision": the Abkhazian parliament transfers Pitsunda estate to Russia

Pitsunda estate in Abkhazia transferred to Russia

At an emergency session at five in the morning local time, the Abkhazian parliament ratified the agreement on the transfer of the former Pitsunda estate to the ownership of Russia. The opposition is dissatisfied with the terms of the agreement, and believe they were deceived. A protest in front of parliament has begun.

According to Speaker of the Parliament Lasha Ashuba, consultations with representatives of the opposition were held all night, as a result of which a number of amendments to the Abkhazian legislation were prepared, which smooth out those shortcomings that were not included in the text of the agreement itself.

Ashuba came out to the protesters and announced the decision:

“The amendment related to coordinates was accepted by the Russian side and we received it. The issue related to “third parties” remained. There was a meeting between representatives of the authorities and the opposition, where we came to a consensus on amending the relevant laws.”

This is the law “On International Treaties”, the Civil Code, and a special constitutional law that deals specifically with the transfer of the property, which states that in case of transfer of the object to third parties, the agreement is terminated and the property is returned to the Republic of Abkhazia.

After the amendments were adopted, the agreement was ratified by 25 votes out of 28 deputies present at the session.

The opposition was extremely disappointed. Said Gezerdava, a prominent Abkhazian lawyer and member of the presidential commission on constitutional reform, called it a “shameful decision.”

“These bills are designed to camouflage the agreement so that it does not look as shameful as it is in its essence. Allegedly to the public’s satisfaction. But these amendments will not work in reality, there are various options to circumvent them.”

And one opposition leader, Levan Mikaa, said the MPs “will not go anywhere”:

“We will come when we are not expected and demand the annulment of such illegal decisions.”

Despite the fait accompli of the ratification, the protesters did not halt a rally at parliament, and more people began to arrive in the morning.

