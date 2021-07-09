'Pioneer' camp in South Ossetia. Video

‘Pioneer’ summer camp in South Ossetia

Here, in South Ossetia, no one calls those children “pioneers”, although they wear ties, in the manner of Soviet schoolchildren. In a summer camp of the Palace of Children’s Creativity, schoolchildren can spend their holidays interestingly and acquire some new knowledge.

