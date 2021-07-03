ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon

A trip to Tskhinvali market. Video

messenger vk-black email copy print

The market in Tskhinvali, or the Big Bazaar, is much more than just a place where people go to buy food. A trip to the bazaar for a city dweller is a whole ritual. However, in the arrangement of the market itself, nothing has changed since the 90s or even since the 80s.

Terms, place names, opinions and publication ideas do not necessarily coincide with those of JAMnews or its individual employees. JAMnews reserves the right to remove comments on posts that are deemed offensive, threatening, violent or otherwise ethically unacceptable.

Most read

1

Sharp rise of Covid-19 cases may be caused by the spread of Delta coronavirus variant

2

A scandal around 10-year-old girl in Azerbaijan

3

First time in Karabakh: travel notes of a Yerevani journalist

4

New incident at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border highlights Armenia's defense shortcomings

5

Sex-tourism in Azerbaijan: an Arabian summer

6

Op-ed: Armenia’s new parliament and Karabakh conflict

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews