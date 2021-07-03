A trip to Tskhinvali market. Video

The market in Tskhinvali, or the Big Bazaar, is much more than just a place where people go to buy food. A trip to the bazaar for a city dweller is a whole ritual. However, in the arrangement of the market itself, nothing has changed since the 90s or even since the 80s.

Terms, place names, opinions and publication ideas do not necessarily coincide with those of JAMnews or its individual employees. JAMnews reserves the right to remove comments on posts that are deemed offensive, threatening, violent or otherwise ethically unacceptable.