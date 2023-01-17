People's Power: If they don't free Saakashvili, they still have a plan to get rid of him

People’s Power on Saakashvili

Deputies who broke away from Georgian Dream and founded the People’s Power movement issued a statement regarding ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili and said that if the “masters” did not release him, there is still “a plan to get rid of him.” According to them, Saakashvili is blackmailing his “masters” and threatening to tell the truth about the 2008 war and his arrival in Georgia in 2021.

A statement put out by People’s Power reads:

“The owners of Mikheil Saakashvili are increasingly saying that his death in prison could determine the future of Georgia. Michael McFall spoke out on this subject publicly. As far as we know, Saakashvili’s patrons organized the same message at meetings with government leaders which are held behind closed doors. The report confirms the information that Saakashvili is blackmailing his patrons on certain topics. He is threatening his patrons that he will not only tell everything about the 2008 war, but also publish the relevant evidence. The same story with his coming back to Georgia. Under such conditions, of course, his owners will do everything to release him and continue to blackmail the authorities. However, if they did not reach the goal, the logical plan B remains – to get rid of him as a witness.”

[…]

“First, they will get rid of a golden witness, who has zero political value in prison, and most importantly, they will blame the authorities for his death, and on this pretext they will try to organize mass riots in the country, the ultimate goal of which will be a violent change of power and the opening of a second front in Georgia.”

People’s Power calls on the authorities to “exercise maximum caution” so that, in their opinion, Saakashvili’s “masters” are not given the opportunity to carry out any of these plans.

Three Georgian Dream deputies – Sozar Subari, Mikheil Kavelashvili and Dmitry Khundadze – left the party and their parliamentary posts on June 28 and later founded the People’s Power movement.