Pashinyan says Armenia’s normalisation with Turkey is nearing

Pashinyan’s speech at the Peace Forum in Paris

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the signing of the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace agreement in Washington has created a more positive environment for normalising relations with Turkey.

Speaking at the Peace Forum in Paris, he expressed confidence that establishing diplomatic ties with Turkey and reopening the border is only a matter of time. He said there are no “significant obstacles” to such a step.

“I believe it will happen. How soon? That is another question. We are approaching the moment when we will have full diplomatic relations, open borders, economic and political cooperation, and we will be normal neighbours. That moment is approaching,” Pashinyan said.

He also touched on peace with Azerbaijan, the unblocking of regional transport links, and domestic political issues, including parliamentary elections scheduled in Armenia in 2026.

‘Peace established between Armenia and Azerbaijan is a historic shift‘

Armenia’s Prime Minister reiterated that peace has already been established between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“We can see and feel it on the ground,” he stressed.

Pashinyan praised the role of US President Donald Trump in securing the agreement at the Washington summit on 8 August. He said that the declaration was signed by both Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents, with Trump acting as a witness, while foreign ministers from both countries initialled the peace agreement.

“This is truly a historic turning point, not only in our bilateral relations with Azerbaijan but for the entire region. For the first time, we have a real opportunity to move into a phase of economic cooperation across the South Caucasus. We now have the chance to create not just a peaceful, but also a prosperous region,” Pashinyan added.

‘We are working actively with the US to implement TRIPP”

Nikol Pashinyan explained how the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP) will operate. The route is designed to connect Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan autonomy. Officials in the United States also reached an agreement on unblocking regional transport links. For this reason, the road has been given a symbolic name after the mediator.

Pashinyan said the key outcome of the negotiations was agreement on the principles of unblocking. The process must respect territorial integrity, sovereignty, jurisdiction, reciprocity, and the inviolability of internationally recognised borders.

“Armenia and the US will implement the Trump Route on a bilateral basis. The programme will take place within Armenia. It is a joint Armenia-US initiative. However, the connection with Azerbaijan is crucial. We need an east-west transport link. This is important for both Armenia and Azerbaijan. It ensures that both countries can rely on each other to access key communication channels,” he said.

The prime minister added that Yerevan and Washington are working actively to implement the programme. He explained that regional cooperation will allow Armenia and Azerbaijan to use each other’s territory for domestic, bilateral, and international transport.

“This, in turn, will open a new corridor for international transit through Armenia. Given the current global supply chain crisis, it could transform international trade routes and reshape the regional economic landscape,” Pashinyan said.

He further explained that unblocking will activate transport links from the Persian and Oman Gulfs to the Black Sea. A new connection will also link the Caspian and Mediterranean Seas. Ultimately, the initiative is expected to create new opportunities for Armenia.

‘Signing the peace agreement will resolve all outstanding issues‘

The Armenian prime minister also addressed conditions that Baku has set for signing a peace agreement. In particular, Azerbaijan insists that Armenia must amend its constitution, claiming it contains “territorial claims.” Yerevan has repeatedly rejected this assertion. Armenian authorities maintain that constitutional amendments are a domestic matter.

“Azerbaijan continues to push this issue. However, the situation is clear. In 2024, Armenia’s Constitutional Court ruled—this being the highest legal authority in the country—that the Armenian constitution contains no territorial claims against any of its neighbours,” Pashinyan said.

He emphasised that all contentious issues between Yerevan and Baku, including those related to the constitution, were addressed in the paraféd peace agreement.

He reminded the audience that the accord explicitly states that both sides hold no territorial claims against each other and commit not to raise any in the future.

“To close all issues and resolve them, we need to sign and ratify the agreement. After that, it will acquire the highest legal force, leaving no room for further interpretation,” the prime minister concluded.

‘I have no doubt that the people of Armenia will support the peace agenda’

During the discussion, Pashinyan also spoke about the parliamentary elections scheduled in Armenia for June 2026. He described them as an important political event, crucial both for the peace process and for the country’s future prosperity and stability.

“I am confident that the people of Armenia will support what we have achieved so far. I have no doubt that Armenian citizens will back the peace agenda and the ongoing peace process,” the prime minister concluded.

